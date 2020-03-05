Over a month later… Still no charges for Chinese national who fatally struck down pensioner on pedestrian crossing

Latest update March 5th, 2020 12:33 AM
It’s been over a month since a Chinese national fatally struck down 81-year-old Parvidi Ramcharan on a pedestrian crossing. Police are still to file charges in the case.
The report was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) about two weeks ago. Traffic Chief Linden Isles said that they are still awaiting legal advice.
The driver has been identified as Ying Guomin, and he is said to have a Robb Street address.
Isles had told Kaieteur News that he had ordered his ranks to expedite their investigation following concerns from the victim’s family that the probe was stalled.
Parvidi Ramcharan, of Albion Front, Corentyne, was struck down on January 7, 2020, by a Chinese national, who was driving a car bearing licence plate number PPP 1008.
The accident occurred while Mrs. Ramcharran, who had just uplifted her pension, was heading home, via a pedestrian crossing near the Nigg, Corentyne, Post Office.
She succumbed three days later.
Surveillance footage showed the elderly woman making her way across the pedestrian crossing when the vehicle struck her.
The driver was detained at the Albion Police Station. He was subsequently released on $100,000 station bail after 72 hours.
Even before the 2020 election was ever on the horizon, I wrote that I would vote for a third party, specifically for Lenox...
A local content policy is toothless without local content legislation. Unless backed by local content laws which impose...
By Sir Ronald Sanders On February 20, the UN Security Council received a grim report of deteriorating human rights and collapsing...
