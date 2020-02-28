Lie, lie and more lie… politicians lie

Politicians does lie like when horse trotting. Every step dem mek is a false step. When dem open dem mouth every word dem talk is a lie.

Dem boys know dat Jagdeo is one man who does lie without thinking. If he was a Catholic and he had to go to confession, he woulda never lef de confession box because he lies woulda been so much.

Now Badal was a good businessman till he decide to become a politician. When he form a political party, nuff people believe dat he didn’t know de ropes and dat he would fall by de wayside. Dem never realize dat de man is de ideal Presidential candidate.

De man mek some statements about Soulja Bai and he government. He then tek de paint brush and paint himself till he look like a knight in shining armour. In fact, when de people read wha he had to seh, nuff people believe dat he had a halo round he head.

De man mekking Pegasus bigger. He claim dat he don’t get no concession from Soulja Bai. He talk how everybody get things but he don’t get nutten from nobody or no government.

De story buss out and is dat story mek people realize dat de man is de ideal Presidential candidate. He can lie.

Dem boys check de records and wha dem find still got some of dem wid dem mouth lef open. De man get billions of dollars in concession and de tax people got de records to show it. When dem produce de facts, dem boys couldn’t believe.

And de same tax people reveal some shocking information. De tax people show how de man buying something fuh $100 and claim how he pay $500 for it. De story gon buss out.

And while dat happening John Fernandes trying to break down de abattoir. Just de odda day Uncle Freddie claim how de abattoir was a dangerous place. It killing animals in a backward manner. Dat is wha Uncle Freddie seh.

Yesterday John Fernandes drop a crane pon de abattoir. Now he got to sit down wid de Mayor and wuk out de cost fuh repairs.

Talk half and remember old grudge does bring new licks.