“Jude Bentley investigation was professionally handled”

– File to be sent to DPP today – Traffic Chief

The case file on the death of former National Cyclist Jude Bentley is likely to be in the hands of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) today.

This reassurance was given by Traffic Chief Linden Isles who also emphasised that the investigation was “professionally handled”.

Questions have been raised by Bentley’s family on the progress of the investigations since the accident occurred some three weeks ago.

But Isles explained that the time was needed to ensure that a thorough investigation was conducted so that when the file reaches to the DPP, a speedy reply is expected.

According to sources close to the investigations, the file had to be passed from the Commander of the Division, to the Crime Chief to the Traffic Chief before it was completed.Bentley was struck down and killed on February 8, 2020 while cycling on the Rupert Craig Highway, near the Russian Embassy.

Former Army Chief of Staff and Retired Rear Admiral, Gary Best, was driving the vehicle that struck Bentley.

Police said that Best was over the legal alcohol limit at the time of the accident.

Reports indicate that driver and cyclist were both heading east when Best’s vehicle struck Bentley’s cycle. It also struck a utility pole.

According to the police report, Best alleged that he was proceeding east along the southern lane of Clive Lloyd Drive when a cyclist suddenly appeared in front of him.

He reportedly told police that he applied brakes and the right side front of his vehicle struck the cyclist, who fell onto the roadway.

Best was detained, but later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s cardiac ward when he complained of feeling unwell.

He was discharged a day later and released on $100,000 station bail.