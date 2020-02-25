Latest update February 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Guyana go out with pride, Nicaragua qualify with 1-0 win; Mc Arthur end as joint HGS
A robust performance by a determined 10-man team was not enough as Guyana bowed out of contention in the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship via a 0-1 loss to host nation Nicaragua on Sunday night at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium.
Going into the encounter locked on the same points (9) as Nicaragua which were ahead on goal difference, the ‘Junior Jaguars’ found themselves a player down in the 18th minute but still mustered the fortitude to fight all the way down to the final whistle.
Under tremendous pressure owing to the fact that five (5) of its players were denied entry into Nicaragua, the young Guyanese rotating just 15 players for the four matches gave up a goal which turned out to be the winner four minutes into the second half, the Pinoleros’ Ezequiel Ugalde it was who scored in the 49th minute.
Head Coach Wayne Dover and staff were high in praise for the performance of the team given the many challenges they would have faced during the tournament and were still able to post three wins, scoring a total of 11 goals whilst conceding just a single goal.
In their opening match, the young ‘Golden Jaguars’ defeated Montserrat 6-0, stopped St. Vincent and the Grenadines 3-0 and against an ultra defensive US Virgin Islands which sat back in their defensive third, Guyana were still able to win 2-0.
Captain Nicholas Mc Arthur and Nicaragua’s Centeno Hernández ended as the joint highest goal scorers with five (5) each. US Virgin Islands ended their campaign with a 3-2 win over St. Vincent & the Grenadines.
Guyana starting X1: 1. Shawn Adonis, 2. Marcus Wilson, 3. Eric Moore, 4. Keanu Lawrence, 5. Nicholai Andrews, 6. Threvon Pluck, 7. Jamar Harrigan, 8. Nicholas McArthur (C), 9. Omari Glasgow, 10. Javier George, 11. Osafa Simpson.
Final Group A Point’s Table
Country G W D L GF GA +/- Pts
Nicaragua 4 4 0 0 15 0 15 12
Guyana 4 3 0 1 11 1 10 9
US Virgin Is. 4 1 1 2 4 13 -9 4
Saint Vincent 4 1 0 3 7 9 -2 3
Montserrat 4 0 1 3 2 16 -14 1
Feb 25, 2020Following their outstanding performance at the recently concluded Guyana Amateur Swimming Association Mash Meet, Leon Seaton, Raekwon Noel and Aleka Persaud will represent Guyana at the upcoming...
Feb 25, 2020
Feb 25, 2020
Feb 25, 2020
Feb 25, 2020
Feb 25, 2020
Yesterday morning, my wife joined me for my dog’s walk on the seawall. I decided to give her a tour of Georgetown. So... more
What is justice? The family of a racing cyclist hit and killed in a road accident is calling for justice. The father of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Global attention to Guyana has focussed on the current campaigning for general elections due on March... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]