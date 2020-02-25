2020 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship

Guyana go out with pride, Nicaragua qualify with 1-0 win; Mc Arthur end as joint HGS

A robust performance by a determined 10-man team was not enough as Guyana bowed out of contention in the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship via a 0-1 loss to host nation Nicaragua on Sunday night at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium.

Going into the encounter locked on the same points (9) as Nicaragua which were ahead on goal difference, the ‘Junior Jaguars’ found themselves a player down in the 18th minute but still mustered the fortitude to fight all the way down to the final whistle.

Under tremendous pressure owing to the fact that five (5) of its players were denied entry into Nicaragua, the young Guyanese rotating just 15 players for the four matches gave up a goal which turned out to be the winner four minutes into the second half, the Pinoleros’ Ezequiel Ugalde it was who scored in the 49th minute.

Head Coach Wayne Dover and staff were high in praise for the performance of the team given the many challenges they would have faced during the tournament and were still able to post three wins, scoring a total of 11 goals whilst conceding just a single goal.

In their opening match, the young ‘Golden Jaguars’ defeated Montserrat 6-0, stopped St. Vincent and the Grenadines 3-0 and against an ultra defensive US Virgin Islands which sat back in their defensive third, Guyana were still able to win 2-0.

Captain Nicholas Mc Arthur and Nicaragua’s Centeno Hernández ended as the joint highest goal scorers with five (5) each. US Virgin Islands ended their campaign with a 3-2 win over St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Guyana starting X1: 1. Shawn Adonis, 2. Marcus Wilson, 3. Eric Moore, 4. Keanu Lawrence, 5. Nicholai Andrews, 6. Threvon Pluck, 7. Jamar Harrigan, 8. Nicholas McArthur (C), 9. Omari Glasgow, 10. Javier George, 11. Osafa Simpson.

Final Group A Point’s Table

Country G W D L GF GA +/- Pts

Nicaragua 4 4 0 0 15 0 15 12

Guyana 4 3 0 1 11 1 10 9

US Virgin Is. 4 1 1 2 4 13 -9 4

Saint Vincent 4 1 0 3 7 9 -2 3

Montserrat 4 0 1 3 2 16 -14 1