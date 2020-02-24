Latest update February 24th, 2020 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

I am happy the Army is taking care of the welfare of these soldiers

Feb 24, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,

Our 50th Anniversary fireworks display had to be cancelled because the eight soldiers who were injured in the offloading of the explosives from an army truck at the Coast Guard Headquarters. The said soldiers are members of the Artillery Company, so they are all trained for handling fireworks.
What must have triggered the explosions?
To my little common sense, it could have been caused by the truck engine, combined with the exhaust heat and also the intensive sun heat. Not to rule out anyone smoking. The Chief-of-Staff has ordered a Board of Inquiry to determine the true cause of the explosions.
I am saddened to learn of the extensive injuries of the military men and so happy that the army is taking full responsibility of the men’s welfare and I look forward for their speedy recovery.

Respectively,
Parmanand Ram

More in this category

Sports

GFF conducts Coaches Education Workshop in Region 1

GFF conducts Coaches Education Workshop in Region 1

Feb 24, 2020

The Guyana Football Federation conducted a two-day Introductory Coaching training at Port Kaituma Community Centre, targeting 11 coaches and prospective coaches from the Matarkai sub-Region...
Read More
Alesha Jackman records victory in international outing

Alesha Jackman records victory in international...

Feb 24, 2020

Bent Street win Magnum Mash Cup Futsal Championship

Bent Street win Magnum Mash Cup Futsal...

Feb 24, 2020

AAG Carifta trials…. Charles takes girls U19 100m, 200m; Reid wins girls U16 100m, 400m; Marks, Tyndall, Johnson shine

AAG Carifta trials…. Charles takes girls...

Feb 24, 2020

Jermine and Family Mash Cup in Linden… Keon Hall’s late goal hands Bakewell Topp XX 1-0 win over Coomacka – Capture $600,000 and bragging rights

Jermine and Family Mash Cup in Linden… Keon...

Feb 24, 2020

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship…. Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’ thump Nicaragua to earn 5th successive win

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship…....

Feb 24, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Backpedaling on local content

    The government seems to have an obsession with secrecy. It has drafted a Local Content Policy which allows for the withholding... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019