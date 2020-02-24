I am happy the Army is taking care of the welfare of these soldiers

Latest update February 24th, 2020 12:55 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
Our 50th Anniversary fireworks display had to be cancelled because the eight soldiers who were injured in the offloading of the explosives from an army truck at the Coast Guard Headquarters. The said soldiers are members of the Artillery Company, so they are all trained for handling fireworks.
What must have triggered the explosions?
To my little common sense, it could have been caused by the truck engine, combined with the exhaust heat and also the intensive sun heat. Not to rule out anyone smoking. The Chief-of-Staff has ordered a Board of Inquiry to determine the true cause of the explosions.
I am saddened to learn of the extensive injuries of the military men and so happy that the army is taking full responsibility of the men’s welfare and I look forward for their speedy recovery.
Respectively,
Parmanand Ram
Feb 24, 2020The Guyana Football Federation conducted a two-day Introductory Coaching training at Port Kaituma Community Centre, targeting 11 coaches and prospective coaches from the Matarkai sub-Region...
Feb 24, 2020
Feb 24, 2020
Feb 24, 2020
Feb 24, 2020
Feb 24, 2020
Caribbean philosophers like Edouard Glissant, Caribbean literary scholars like V.S. Naipaul painted the Caribbean as a... more
The government seems to have an obsession with secrecy. It has drafted a Local Content Policy which allows for the withholding... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Global attention to Guyana has focussed on the current campaigning for general elections due on March... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]