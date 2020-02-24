I am happy the Army is taking care of the welfare of these soldiers

DEAR EDITOR,

Our 50th Anniversary fireworks display had to be cancelled because the eight soldiers who were injured in the offloading of the explosives from an army truck at the Coast Guard Headquarters. The said soldiers are members of the Artillery Company, so they are all trained for handling fireworks.

What must have triggered the explosions?

To my little common sense, it could have been caused by the truck engine, combined with the exhaust heat and also the intensive sun heat. Not to rule out anyone smoking. The Chief-of-Staff has ordered a Board of Inquiry to determine the true cause of the explosions.

I am saddened to learn of the extensive injuries of the military men and so happy that the army is taking full responsibility of the men’s welfare and I look forward for their speedy recovery.

Respectively,

Parmanand Ram