Mix Up wins Ryan Rambalak Aggregate Domino tourney

The curtains came down on Sunday last when Ryan Rambalak celebrated his birth anniversary with pomp and ceremo

ny. The main feature was a 15-Team three-round aggregate point’s system dominos competition.

Teams participating were, In Time, Mix Up, Transport Sports Club, Masters, All Seasons, Top Strikers, Providence Sports Club, Gold Is Money, TNT, Spartans, Renegades, Phantom, Big Boss Girls, On Point and F&H Printery.

The aggregate system that was employed saw the team that brought first being awarded 5 points while second place was given 3 points and third place, one point. Mix Up, Top Strikers, Spartans, Phantom and All Seasons blazed the first round with maximum 5 points each.

The second round also saw Mix Up, Phantom, Providence, In Time and Transport Sports Club with 5 points, with the exception of Mix Up, the game was wide open, and Mix up went on to record the maximum 5 points in the third round thus cementing their dominance and outright win.

Second place was awarded to Spartans with 15 points while Phantom was edged into third position with 14 points. Prizes were as follows: First, $150,000 and trophy sponsored by Ramps Logistics, Second, $75,000 and trophy sponsored by Sankars Auto Color and third, $45,000 and trophy sponsored by Essential Supplies Inc.

June Watts and Martin Premaul received hampers compliments of Dynasty Sports Club after being adjudged Most Valuable Players. Other notable sponsors included Parts Plus, Wizard Electronics, Dynasty Sports Club, Builders Lumber Yard, Regency Suites, Cell Phone Shack, A & M Jewellery & Pawnshop, Strikers Sports Club, Tent City, Tony’s Jewellery, Bel Air Lions Club, Faye Joseph, Mac’s Auto Parts, and All Seasons Racing Service & Pawn Shop.

Mr. Orrin Boston who had the responsibility for organising the games in his closing remarks thanked all participants, sponsors and was impressed in the cordial manner in which the tournament was contested.