Mix Up wins Ryan Rambalak Aggregate Domino tourney

Latest update February 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
The curtains came down on Sunday last when Ryan Rambalak celebrated his birth anniversary with pomp and ceremo
ny. The main feature was a 15-Team three-round aggregate point’s system dominos competition.
Teams participating were, In Time, Mix Up, Transport Sports Club, Masters, All Seasons, Top Strikers, Providence Sports Club, Gold Is Money, TNT, Spartans, Renegades, Phantom, Big Boss Girls, On Point and F&H Printery.
The aggregate system that was employed saw the team that brought first being awarded 5 points while second place was given 3 points and third place, one point. Mix Up, Top Strikers, Spartans, Phantom and All Seasons blazed the first round with maximum 5 points each.
The second round also saw Mix Up, Phantom, Providence, In Time and Transport Sports Club with 5 points, with the exception of Mix Up, the game was wide open, and Mix up went on to record the maximum 5 points in the third round thus cementing their dominance and outright win.
Second place was awarded to Spartans with 15 points while Phantom was edged into third position with 14 points. Prizes were as follows: First, $150,000 and trophy sponsored by Ramps Logistics, Second, $75,000 and trophy sponsored by Sankars Auto Color and third, $45,000 and trophy sponsored by Essential Supplies Inc.
June Watts and Martin Premaul received hampers compliments of Dynasty Sports Club after being adjudged Most Valuable Players. Other notable sponsors included Parts Plus, Wizard Electronics, Dynasty Sports Club, Builders Lumber Yard, Regency Suites, Cell Phone Shack, A & M Jewellery & Pawnshop, Strikers Sports Club, Tent City, Tony’s Jewellery, Bel Air Lions Club, Faye Joseph, Mac’s Auto Parts, and All Seasons Racing Service & Pawn Shop.
Mr. Orrin Boston who had the responsibility for organising the games in his closing remarks thanked all participants, sponsors and was impressed in the cordial manner in which the tournament was contested.
Feb 21, 2020As part of their corporate responsibility WJ Enterprise has thrown their support behind Petra Organisation. At a simple ceremony held at the entity’s location at 126 Regent Road, Bourda, Petra...
Feb 21, 2020
Feb 21, 2020
Feb 21, 2020
Feb 21, 2020
Feb 21, 2020
Today in Guyana, nuff television and radio stations abound and nuff interview programmes come with them. People want to... more
There are a lot of pretenders out there claiming to understand the oil contract which the government signed. Their mission,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If candidates were to get a prize for making the best case for why they are best suited to be Secretary-General... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]