Guyanese expertise to be included in completion of second FPSO

The completion of the Liza Unity, the second Floating Production Storage and Operating (FPSO) to operate in the oil-rich Stabroek Block, will see the use of local expertise.

This was recently revealed by Energy Department Head, Dr. Mark Bynoe who has been adamant in ensuring maximum levels of local content in the petroleum industry. The official made this known while providing a progress report on the FPSO construction on Monday.

Dr. Bynoe was keen to note that the inclusion of Guyanese in various stages of the Unity’s completion was one of the key conditions for the approval of the Liza Phase Two Field Development Plan.

Speaking to progress made thus far, Dr. Bynoe noted that the Hull for the Liza Unity is completed and sailed from Shanghai on December 29, 2019. As for the topsides fabrication, Dr. Bynoe said that this is progressing well, with all 19 modules under construction. Development drilling is projected to commence in February 2020 once the conditions of approval are met. Kaieteur News understands that installation vessels are undergoing preparations for start-up of the first installation campaign aimed at March 2020.

The Liza Phase Two project is expected to produce over 6 million barrels of crude per month. According to documents submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), oil production from the Liza Phase Two Development is expected to last at least 20 years.

EEPGL will drill approximately 35-40 wells offshore to support extraction of the oil from below the sea floor. Each well will be drilled to a depth which is over 5,000 metres (m) below the sea floor. EEPGL will then install some of the oil production facilities on the sea floor at approximately 1500-1900 m (4900-6200 ft) water depth. These subsea facilities include various types of pipes and hardware. The subsea facilities allow the oil from the wells to be gathered and moved to the surface of the ocean for further processing.

Kaieteur News understands that EEPGL will install other oil production facilities on the Liza Unity, which will further process the oil extracted from below the sea floor. The FPSO will have the capacity to produce approximately 190,000 to 220,000 barrels of oil per day. During the early stage of production operations, the FPSO is anticipated to produce an average of approximately 5,700,000 to 6,600,000 barrels of crude oil per month.

At peak, EPA documents note that EEPGL will utilize approximately 1,200 personnel offshore during the stage where the wells are being drilled and the offshore oil production facilities are being installed. Kaieteur News understands that this number will decrease to less than 200 personnel during the production operations phase. A smaller number of personnel will then be utilized at the onshore support facilities.