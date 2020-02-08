CXC makes two key appointments to leadership team

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) in activating its digital transformational agenda, and repositioning as a regional enterprise that facilitates regional integration and development, has appointed two senior members to its leadership team.

Effective February 1, 2020, Mrs. Nicole Manning assumed the role of Director of Operations, Examination Services and Mr. Rodney Payne assumed the role of Director of Technological Innovation, Information Technology Services.

Mrs. Manning possesses a Master’s of Science in Computer-based Management Information Systems, as well as a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Chemistry and Management.

She also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Education from the University of Technology (Jamaica) and a Post Graduate Certificate in Risk Management from the Institute of Risk Management (UK).

Mrs. Manning is an industry professional with over 20 years of regional and international managerial experience in diverse industries from Test Development and Measurement to Quality Assurance and Strategic Management.

Prior to joining the Council, Mrs. Manning held executive positions, including portfolio responsibility as Head of the National Council on Technical Vocational Education and Training in Jamaica.With extensive experience in the fields of education and assessment, Mrs. Manning will lead the Examinations Services Division, which comprises of the Examinations Development and Production, and Examinations Administration and Security Departments.

Mr. Payne has been with the organisation for the past 22 years. He joined the staff of CXC in 1998 as Network Administrator. He then held the post of Information Systems Manager from February 2011, a role he had acted in from 2009.

In October 2017, he took on the role of Senior Manager, Examinations Administration and Security. Mr. Payne has also acted in the role of Director of Operations from September 2019 until the date of his recent appointment.

A graduate of the University of the West Indies, Mr. Payne also holds a Master’s of Engineering Degree from the University of Victoria and is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE).

Along with several IT certifications, he also completed the Programme for Leadership Development (PLD) at the Harvard Business School’s Executive Education Programme.