Global Witness report validates Kaieteur News and others’ oil reporting – Jagdeo

Leader of the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C), Bharrat Jagdeo, is of the opinion that the recently published Global Witness report has validated the oil-related stories that Kaieteur News and other publications have been writing in exposing the industry.

During his weekly press briefing yesterday, Jagdeo explained that the contents of the report, which was titled ‘Signed Away’, were matters of contention that were consistently raised by Guyanese, this publication and others. He added that while the elements of the report were appalling, they were nothing new to the Guyanese.

The Opposition Leader specifically stated that, “What was raised there, had been raised by Guyanese and the newspapers such as Kaieteur News and many others long before Global Witness came up with anything.”

He continued, “It took a foreign group to raise the same things that we were talking about for it to get traction globally.”

Jagdeo’s comments follow after the report, which was prepared and released by the non-governmental organization, revealed how ExxonMobil’s “exploitative deal deprived Guyana of up to US$55 billion”.

The report stated that the powerful oil company aggressively negotiated a deal with the country’s “inexperienced officials” and left Guyana short of up to US$55 billion, according to an OpenOil analysis. Only three days after getting its new license, Exxon announced its massive find.

The report further stated that Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman, may have disregarded certain crucial pieces of advice. The advice, it opined, could have led to Guyana having a way better deal than the one in place with American oil giant, ExxonMobil and its partners, Hess Corporation and CNOOC/NEXEN.

The document strongly recommended that Guyana must push Exxon for a fair Stabroek Block deal.