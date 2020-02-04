Guyana’s 2020 human rights report adopted in Geneva

On Friday, Guyana’s third Universal Periodic Review was adopted at the United Nations Human Rights Council at the United Nations Office in Geneva.

Australia, Chile and Pakistan served as a troika compiling the recommendations made by all the countries participating in the review and presented their report to the Human Rights Council. “The Vice President of the Council thanked Guyana for its efforts in meeting its International Human Rights obligations and congratulated Guyana on its achievements over the past five years in addressing the human rights and human development of its people,” according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Dr. John Ronald Deep Ford, leader of the Guyana delegation, reaffirmed Guyana’s deep commitment to protecting and advancing the fundamental human rights and freedoms of all its citizens and thanked the Human Rights Council and the more than 70 countries that demonstrated their interest in Guyana through their statements and recommendations.

During the review, Ambassador Ford emphasized the government’s efforts to build a green, sustainable economy and society within the framework of the Green State Development Strategy (GSDS)– Vision 2040 and the direct contribution of the GSDS towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He also highlighted Guyana’s efforts to promote gender equality and equity through the National Gender Equality and Social Inclusion Policy (NGESIP) and related programmes; to eliminate discrimination by reviewing and updating the National Stigma and Discrimination Policy (NGSIP) and broadening the scope of non-discrimination legislation; to fulfilling the rights of all Guyanese citizens to an adequate standard of living including education, health care and housing.

The Government’s strategy to address corruption and combat domestic and gender-based violence was also outlined.

Seventy-seven member states engaged the delegation during the interactive segment of the review.

“Many interventions commended the improvements in the social and economic well-being of the Guyanese people and notable achievements such as strengthened legislation, policies and programmes on discrimination, corruption, domestic violence and child labour; the enhancement of legal protection for women, and vulnerable groups including children and persons with disabilities; expansion of climate change mitigation and adaptation measures and the drafting of legislation to address environmental and other vulnerabilities that are often associated with the development of a petroleum sector.”

According to the Foreign Ministry, Guyana was also recognised for attention paid to the rights of indigenous peoples, promoting green growth, improved gender relations, governance, poverty reduction, rural development, climate change, advancing security sector reform and for progress achieved on increasing access to water and sanitation education, health and housing.

“Delegations encouraged the Government of Guyana to consolidate and complement these advances by legislative action in several areas, including with respect to gender based violence and abolishing the death penalty.”

The Guyana delegation also underscored the commitment of the state to fulfilling all of its international obligations but stressed the legal necessity to engage in consultative processes especially on account of the great interest and import of the issues for all Guyanese.

The UPR is a unique process which involves a review of the compliance of all UN Member States with international human rights agreements.

“The UPR allowed Guyana to engage, constructively, with other states to assess its progress in relation to fundamental rights and freedoms. The outcome of the review will be reflected in a Final Report of the Working Group, which will also list the recommendations received by Guyana and those which it has undertaken to implement before the next review.”

The National Report submitted by Guyana and on which the review was premised was drafted by the Office of the Prime Minister, in collaboration with technical experts from relevant government ministries, statutory bodies and civil society.

At the final session where Guyana’s report was adopted, Ambassador Ford indicated that the recommendations that Guyana received will be transmitted to Georgetown where all relevant Ministries and constituencies will be consulted.

“Guyana’s positions on the recommendations will then be communicated to the June session of the Human Rights Council. Ambassador Ford assured the Human Right’s Council of Guyana’s commitment to the UPR accountability process and of Guyana’s continuing efforts to meet its Human Rights obligations to its people.

He acknowledged the assistance of many multilateral and bilateral partners who contributed to Guyana’s social, economic and environmental development and indicated that Guyana would continue to count on their partnership and support.”