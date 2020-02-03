Latest update February 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Seven athletes qualify at AAG CARIFTA Trials

Feb 03, 2020 Sports 0

By Calvin Chapman
The Athletics Association of Guyana(AAG) held their fourth development meet of the year and first Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) trials yesterday at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC) on the West Coast of Demerara.

Annalisa Barclay

Following the action yesterday, seven athletes have booked their places in the trip to Bermuda this Easter weekend after making the CARIFTA standards (CS) in their respective events.
The athletes are Wesley Tyndall, Randy Hamilton, Adriel Austin, Keliza Smith, Annalisa Barclay, Princess Browne and Trevon Hamer.
Out of the seven athletes that made the CS, five hail from the Running Braves Athletics Club (RBAC). Keliza Smith (RBAC) made the CS in the girls under-20 Long Jump with a top distance of 5.86m, while Annalisa Barclay (Upper Demerara) leapt 5.75m also in the girls’ under-20 Long Jump to guarantee her place at the 49th edition of the games.

Trevon Hamer of Mercury Fast Laners.

Keliza Smith and Randy
Hamilton of Running Braves

Wesley Tyndall of RBAC soared to an impressive 7.02m in the boys’ under-17 long jump, some distance ahead of the nearest competitor Trevon Hamer who leapt 6.36m.
However, Hamer; a New Cambellville Secondary School student that is a member of the Mercury Fast Laners, came out successful in the boys’ under-17triple jump, surpassing the CS with a distance of 13.75m.
Hamilton (RBAC) speared a satisfactory distance of 59.28m in the boys’ under-20 Javelin Throw to qualify for the 2020 CARIFTA Games.
2019 CARIFTA triple jump Bronze Medalist, Princess Browne, will be returning this year in a bid to increase her medal haul after making the CS with her first attempt in the girls’ under-17 division, marginally clearing 11.60m qualifying distance with an 11.62m effort.
Adriel Austin (RBAC) was the lone track athlete that made the CS in her event. Austin registered a blistering 2m 16s in the girls’ under-17 800m, some three seconds faster than the CS.
There are two more CARIFTA trials remaining before the event gets underway this April and the athletes along with the AAG administration are confident of another decent team representing Guyana in 2020 as was the case in the more recent CARIFTA meets.

New 2019