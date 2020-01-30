Latest update January 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Three wanted by police for rape, one for fraud

Jan 30, 2020 News 0

The following persons are wanted by the Guyana Police Force in connection with the following offences shown against their names.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 444-3351, 444-2429, 442-0759, 444-3512, 444-3297, 444-4222, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Wayne Orlando Sauers

NAME: Wayne Orlando SauersAGE: 30 YEARS
RACE: MIXED RACE
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 36 Stewart Path Christianburg, Wismar, Linden
OFFENCE: Rape
DATE OF OFFENCE: May, 2019
PLACE OF INCIDENT: BlueBerry Hill, Wismar Linden

 

 

 

Tevin Richmond

NAME: Tevin Richmond
AGE: 26 YEARS
RACE: African Descent
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: South Amelia’s Ward, Linden
OFFENCE: Rape
DATE OF OFFENCE: May/June, 2019
PLACE OF INCIDENT: Phase 3 Amelia’s Ward, Linden

 

 

 

Kelvin Mc Kenzie

NAME: Kelvin Mc Kenzie
AGE: 53 YEARS
RACE: African Descent
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 53 Mackstrad, BlueBerry Hill, Wismar, Linden
OFFENCE: Rape
DATE OF OFFENCE: Between 28 and 29 September, 2019
PLACE OF INCIDENT: Buckton and Blue Lake Wismar, Linden

 

 

Jason Playter is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Fraudulent Conversion committed on Dasrat Sugrim on 2016/10/18.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Jason Playter is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 261-2760, 216-0254, 216-0251, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 229-2750, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 226-9834, 911 or the nearest police station.
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Name: Jason Playter
Ethnic Origin: East Indian
Age: Unknown
Last Known Address: Public Road, Timehri, E.B.D

