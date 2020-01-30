Three wanted by police for rape, one for fraud

Latest update January 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
The following persons are wanted by the Guyana Police Force in connection with the following offences shown against their names.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 444-3351, 444-2429, 442-0759, 444-3512, 444-3297, 444-4222, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
–
NAME: Wayne Orlando SauersAGE: 30 YEARS
RACE: MIXED RACE
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 36 Stewart Path Christianburg, Wismar, Linden
OFFENCE: Rape
DATE OF OFFENCE: May, 2019
PLACE OF INCIDENT: BlueBerry Hill, Wismar Linden
NAME: Tevin Richmond
AGE: 26 YEARS
RACE: African Descent
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: South Amelia’s Ward, Linden
OFFENCE: Rape
DATE OF OFFENCE: May/June, 2019
PLACE OF INCIDENT: Phase 3 Amelia’s Ward, Linden
NAME: Kelvin Mc Kenzie
AGE: 53 YEARS
RACE: African Descent
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 53 Mackstrad, BlueBerry Hill, Wismar, Linden
OFFENCE: Rape
DATE OF OFFENCE: Between 28 and 29 September, 2019
PLACE OF INCIDENT: Buckton and Blue Lake Wismar, Linden
Jason Playter is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Fraudulent Conversion committed on Dasrat Sugrim on 2016/10/18.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Jason Playter is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 261-2760, 216-0254, 216-0251, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 229-2750, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 226-9834, 911 or the nearest police station.
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
Name: Jason Playter
Ethnic Origin: East Indian
Age: Unknown
Last Known Address: Public Road, Timehri, E.B.D
Jan 30, 2020The cricket development department of the Guyana Cricket Board, in pursuit of immediately answering the dire call for development of Cricket in Upper Demerara, has donated a large quantity of playing...
Jan 30, 2020
Jan 30, 2020
Jan 30, 2020
Jan 30, 2020
Jan 30, 2020
Inherent in media work, is a prodigious curiosity about people and places. The media practitioner is zealously driven to... more
What is the matter with Jan Mangal, the former Petroleum Adviser to President David Granger? Jan Mangal has asked the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The meeting between U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and the Foreign Ministers of seven Caribbean... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]