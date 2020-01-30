Three wanted by police for rape, one for fraud

The following persons are wanted by the Guyana Police Force in connection with the following offences shown against their names.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 444-3351, 444-2429, 442-0759, 444-3512, 444-3297, 444-4222, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

–

NAME: Wayne Orlando SauersAGE: 30 YEARS

RACE: MIXED RACE

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 36 Stewart Path Christianburg, Wismar, Linden

OFFENCE: Rape

DATE OF OFFENCE: May, 2019

PLACE OF INCIDENT: BlueBerry Hill, Wismar Linden

NAME: Tevin Richmond

AGE: 26 YEARS

RACE: African Descent

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: South Amelia’s Ward, Linden

OFFENCE: Rape

DATE OF OFFENCE: May/June, 2019

PLACE OF INCIDENT: Phase 3 Amelia’s Ward, Linden

NAME: Kelvin Mc Kenzie

AGE: 53 YEARS

RACE: African Descent

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 53 Mackstrad, BlueBerry Hill, Wismar, Linden

OFFENCE: Rape

DATE OF OFFENCE: Between 28 and 29 September, 2019

PLACE OF INCIDENT: Buckton and Blue Lake Wismar, Linden

Jason Playter is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Fraudulent Conversion committed on Dasrat Sugrim on 2016/10/18.

Name: Jason Playter

Ethnic Origin: East Indian

Age: Unknown

Last Known Address: Public Road, Timehri, E.B.D