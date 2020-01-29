Director of Prisons receives prison break plot findings

Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels is to hand over the findings of an internal investigation into the foiled escape plot that was allegedly carried out earlier this month by high-profile inmates Stafrei Alexander and Ryan Jones.

Samuels revealed that he collected the report yesterday. He will hand the file over to Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan.

The investigation was done by prison officials. Police conducted a separate investigation into the attempted break-out at the Georgetown Prison.

A release by Samuels had stated that at about 10:45 hours on January 3, 2010, the Prison Director and other ranks were in the Security Block of the Georgetown Prison, when they observed that several bars of a cell had been cut and secured with cloth.

The heads of Joint Services were alerted and a search was conducted. That search revealed that bars of another cell had also been cut. Shortly after, the authorities unearthed hacksaw blades that were reportedly used to cut the bars.

The Director revealed that the masterminds behind the escape plot were Stafrei Alexander – an escapee from the July 9, 2017 prison break – and Ryan Jones, who is serving 28 years for manslaughter.

The two inmates were subsequently transferred to the maximum security Mazaruni Prison in Essequibo.

Samuels had stated that a full-fledged investigation would be conducted to determine, among other matters, how the prisoners got possession of hacksaw blades and why the sawed bars were not discovered earlier.