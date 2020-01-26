New Amsterdam Mayor and Town Council host first quarterly meeting

Sticking with a promise of doing this differently in the New Year, the Mayor and Town Council of New Amsterdam has begun to do things differently.

Under the leadership of acting Mayor Wainwright Mc Intosh who is deputizing for Mayor Winifred Haywood, the New Amsterdam Municipality hosted its first quarterly staff meeting. The meeting which was held on Friday in the confines of the New Amsterdam Town Hall was presided over by Mc Intosh and included a wide cross section of staff attached to the municipality.

Mc Intosh urged staffers to do their best to enhance the quality of life for all citizens, through the provision of facilities, infrastructure and services, in keeping with the organization’s Mission Statement.

He pointed to the Council’s vision, to have a vibrant town, that is beautiful, modern, peaceful, cultural diverse, economically viable, safe and healthy, through effective leadership and management of available resources to meet present and long term needs.

“We will fulfill our vision when we are enhancing the quality of life of every citizen of this town of New Amsterdam. It’s not a one-person approach, but, a collaborative effort, in which we must take our task seriously”

As the Council seeks to enhance the lives of the citizens, the Constabulary Department which is designed to enforce the policies of the municipality, will be restored to its former glory. Those who are found dumping garbage indiscriminately will be penalized.

He said that the illegal practices must stop. “The workers of the municipality do not litter the town, but, because we are called to serve, it is expected of us to maintain and keep the town healthy. While, I appreciate it is our task, we need to hold the citizens equally accountable for their actions.

“We must make examples of some persons when we find them littering. Because we are not doing these things, we are being taken for granted.”

“We need to get it right,” he emphasized, as he made reference to the capital City of Georgetown, which was once referred to as the Garbage City.

“The population is more significant, in comparison to the New Amsterdam Township. We seem not to get it. But, with your help and intervention during this year we will be able to enhance the quality of life of our citizens”.

During the meeting, the heads of the various departments highlighted plans for the current year, while other staffers also aired their concerns.

Among the administrators attending the meeting were Town Clerk Ms. Sharon Alexander, Treasurer(ag) Ms.Claudine Lamazon, Human Resources Manager Ms.Cindy Watts, Town Engineer Charles Johnson, Clerk of Market Ms Abby Cummings, Health Inspector Ackloo Ramsudh, Union representative and Mayor’s Secretary Ms Camille Reid, among others.