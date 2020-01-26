Business hit by bandits three times in three months

The police from Blairmont, West Bank Berbice, Region Five, Mahaica–Berbice, have been called out three times in three months to investigate a burglary at a business place situated at Lot 12F D’Edward, West Bank Berbice.

According to proprietor, H.N. Lalsa, former principal of the Government Industrial Training Centre, he was in his bed when at about 2:00 hours Wednesday, he heard an unusual sound which he thought might have been as a result of someone having struck his bus which was parked on the premises.

So he ventured out on a porch on the upper flat to have a look.

Mr. Lalsa said that he believed that the intruders soon became aware that he was up and investigating, and so they left in a hurry. He recalled seeing at least two men leaving through a hole in his fence.

The property owner said that he called out to his neighbour as soon it became evident that thieves had been on the property.

Shortly afterward, they were able to alert the police when they got the attention of a patrol which was in the area. The patrol was really attached to the Fort Wellington Police Station, but it ensured that there was no intruder hiding on the premises and then handed over the matter to the Blairmont police who responded promptly.

The perpetrators gained access to the property by cutting a hole in the fence, and then proceeded to break the locks on the grill to the kitchen door. They thereby gained entry to the store which is forward of the kitchen area.

At the time this publication visited, Mr. Lalsa could not have given an estimated value of what was removed from his property during the Wednesday morning burglary. However, he reported that it was the third burglary carried out on his property over the past three months, with one in November 2019 and another in December.

He further said that he would have lost close to three million dollars so far. And, his licensed firearm and very important documents were removed from the property during the first burglary.

However, Mr. Lalsa and his wife, Norma, are happy to have been unharmed. They have been married for 63 years.

After residing in the USA for some time the couple returned to Guyana some fifteen years ago to be involved in business. However, the recent developments have caused the couple to be examining their options.

No arrests were made after the two previous incidents, and the police are continuing their investigations.