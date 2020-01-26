Banks DIH rakes in $32.917 B in 2019 – 7.9% more than 2018

Banks DIH Limited has recorded a 7.9% increase in its 2019 third party revenue, raking in $32.917B compared to $30.518 B in 2018.

According to the Group’s 2019 Annual Report the trading profit of the company’s operations are $7.529 B, an increase of $692.0M or a 10.1% increase from the previous year.

The report also stated that “Profit after Tax attributable to the shareholders of the parent was $4.897B compared to $4.286B in 2018, an increase of $611.0 Million or 14.3%.”

Additionally the Group’s Net Asset Value per share increased from $40.15 to $45.25 by 12.7%. This brought the company’s overall dividend for the year to $985.8M.