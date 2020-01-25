Labourer killed by fallen log

Latest update January 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
A labourer attached to Bacchus Logging Company met his demise last Thursday after he was reportedly crushed by a fallen log while on duty.
Family members have identified the victim as 64-year-old Edland Benjamin of Hururu Mission, Aroaima, Upper Berbice River (UBR). The incident occurred around 17:00hrs at Bisooruni Backdam, Upper Berbice River.
Kaieteur News understands that on the day in question, Benjamin was at the Backdam “tagging off some logs” and putting them on a ramp. While moving a log to place at the top of the others, it rolled off the ramp, crushing the man’s feet.
After the incident, the man was picked by his colleagues and transported to the Kwakwani Hospital Complex where he was examined by a doctor. He had sustained injuries to his feet, back and left arm.
He succumbed to his injuries Friday morning.
An investigation has been launched into the incident.
Jan 25, 2020Attorney for several Cricket Stakeholders, Attorney-At-Law Arudranauth M. Gossai of the Law Firm Gossai & Gossai of Lot 8 St. Ann Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, has written to President of...
Jan 25, 2020
Jan 25, 2020
Jan 25, 2020
Jan 25, 2020
Jan 25, 2020
Nigel Hinds published a letter on me in yesterday’s Kaieteur News that is almost a page. There are fictions and omissions.... more
Once the ballots have been counted at the places of poll, the ballot boxes really do not matter much anymore. The concern... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Readers of Barbados newspapers were exposed recently to the views of John Beale, one of the country’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]