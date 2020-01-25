Latest update January 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Labourer killed by fallen log

A labourer attached to Bacchus Logging Company met his demise last Thursday after he was reportedly crushed by a fallen log while on duty.
Family members have identified the victim as 64-year-old Edland Benjamin of Hururu Mission, Aroaima, Upper Berbice River (UBR). The incident occurred around 17:00hrs at Bisooruni Backdam, Upper Berbice River.
Kaieteur News understands that on the day in question, Benjamin was at the Backdam “tagging off some logs” and putting them on a ramp. While moving a log to place at the top of the others, it rolled off the ramp, crushing the man’s feet.
After the incident, the man was picked by his colleagues and transported to the Kwakwani Hospital Complex where he was examined by a doctor. He had sustained injuries to his feet, back and left arm.
He succumbed to his injuries Friday morning.
An investigation has been launched into the incident.

