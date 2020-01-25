Latest update January 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cane Grove man arrested for slashing wife’s throat

Jan 25, 2020 News 0

A Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara man was yesterday nabbed by police while trying to hang himself, hours after slashing his wife’s throat at their home on Thursday evening following a quarrel.

Dead: 44-year-old Somattie Keosoram

The dead woman was identified as 44-year-old Somattie Keosoram, a mother of six.
According to reports, the woman suffered years of abuse at the hands of her husband, 56-year-old Terrence Jackson. She recently took him to court for the same.
It was reported that Thursday evening, Jackson, a rice miller returned to the couple’s Lot 36 Virginia Village, Cane Grove, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara home and quarrel ensued.

The woman’s husband, Terrence Jackson who was arrested

According to one of the woman’s daughter, this was a normal occurrence so they paid no attention to it. During the quarrel, Keosoram reportedly informed her husband that she will not sleep with him in their bedroom so she took a mattress and proceeded outside to the living room.
Hours later, her husband followed and asked to sit next to her and she agreed but the quarrel still continued. The woman’s daughter tearfully relayed that all she saw was her father running to kitchen and returning with a knife.
Before she could have reacted, the man was already on the floor slashing her mother’s throat and stabbing her. Bravely, the girl tried to intervene and reportedly ‘cuffed’ her father.
But this turned his attention to her, sending her scrambling for the nearby door to call on the neighbours for help. Jackson then used this opportunity to flee the house, leaving his wife in a bloodied mess on the floor.
Keosoram, with an ounce of strength left in her body managed to get up and walk downstairs, out of the yard where she later collapsed on the dam.
Neighbours immediately rushed to her aid, and transported her to the Mahaicony Cottage Public Hospital but the woman was pronounced dead on arrival.
The man had reportedly made several threats to kill the woman.
According to the Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor, the suspect was nabbed in the Mahaicony backdam attempting suicide.
An autopsy is expected to be conducted soon.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Cricket Stakeholders Lawyer seeks intervention of Windies/CWI President

Cricket Stakeholders Lawyer seeks intervention of Windies/CWI...

Jan 25, 2020

Attorney for several Cricket Stakeholders, Attorney-At-Law Arudranauth M. Gossai of the Law Firm Gossai & Gossai of Lot 8 St. Ann Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, has written to President of...
Read More
Turbo knockout football tourney Fruta versus GFC tomorrow

Turbo knockout football tourney Fruta versus GFC...

Jan 25, 2020

“We are moving in the right direction” say CPL’s Chief Operations Officer Pete Russell

“We are moving in the right direction” say...

Jan 25, 2020

GMR&SC Endurance Championships Roshandin returns to action tomorrow

GMR&SC Endurance Championships Roshandin...

Jan 25, 2020

CWI’s Regional four-day Smith, Permaul destroy Red force for 98 as Jaguars take controlV

CWI’s Regional four-day Smith, Permaul destroy...

Jan 25, 2020

QPCC begins junior hockey tour of Guyana today

QPCC begins junior hockey tour of Guyana today

Jan 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019