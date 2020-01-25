Cane Grove man arrested for slashing wife’s throat

A Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara man was yesterday nabbed by police while trying to hang himself, hours after slashing his wife’s throat at their home on Thursday evening following a quarrel.

The dead woman was identified as 44-year-old Somattie Keosoram, a mother of six.

According to reports, the woman suffered years of abuse at the hands of her husband, 56-year-old Terrence Jackson. She recently took him to court for the same.

It was reported that Thursday evening, Jackson, a rice miller returned to the couple’s Lot 36 Virginia Village, Cane Grove, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara home and quarrel ensued.

According to one of the woman’s daughter, this was a normal occurrence so they paid no attention to it. During the quarrel, Keosoram reportedly informed her husband that she will not sleep with him in their bedroom so she took a mattress and proceeded outside to the living room.

Hours later, her husband followed and asked to sit next to her and she agreed but the quarrel still continued. The woman’s daughter tearfully relayed that all she saw was her father running to kitchen and returning with a knife.

Before she could have reacted, the man was already on the floor slashing her mother’s throat and stabbing her. Bravely, the girl tried to intervene and reportedly ‘cuffed’ her father.

But this turned his attention to her, sending her scrambling for the nearby door to call on the neighbours for help. Jackson then used this opportunity to flee the house, leaving his wife in a bloodied mess on the floor.

Keosoram, with an ounce of strength left in her body managed to get up and walk downstairs, out of the yard where she later collapsed on the dam.

Neighbours immediately rushed to her aid, and transported her to the Mahaicony Cottage Public Hospital but the woman was pronounced dead on arrival.

The man had reportedly made several threats to kill the woman.

According to the Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor, the suspect was nabbed in the Mahaicony backdam attempting suicide.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted soon.