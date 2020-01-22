Latest update January 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Guyana refusing money

Jan 22, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

When a man is a beggar he really got to beg fuh money. People don’t want to give him money just so. At one stage a Jamaican leader describe Jagdeo as a man who walking round wid he begging bowl. That thing mek Guyanese did vex wid Jamaica.
Guyana use to go around begging dem international lending agency fuh lend we money. Some give we at high interest rate and some give we at low rate. But sometimes we couldn’t pay back de loan and that is how it reach high.
Dem boys remember how de airport get build over. Some Chinese Minister pass through de region holding out money and Guyana just reach out. Dem boys see Guyana grabbing wha it could get, even if was a case of de politicians thiefing de money.
But things does change overnight. All of a sudden Guyana got problems. De Minister of Finance got to hold he hand behind he back to prevent people from pushing money inside. Everybody wid two cents running to lend Guyana.
Dem boys talk to Jordan and he seh people running to lend Guyana up to US$500 million. It mean that people see de oil and it full dem eyes. Dem want to create a condition suh if Guyana owe dem all of dem can claim a piece of de country.
De oil mek Guyana got more airlines than ever come to Guyana. People coming in increasing numbers. Long time Guyanese use to run out de country to odda countries. Things reach de stage wheh more Guyanese living outside Guyana than who living in de country.
But now people coming from every country that G/T getting like New York. People use to walk around and all dem could hear was Guyanese accent. Now dem hearing Spanish, French and Portuguese like if dem deh in a farrin country.
De country tun upside down. People begging you fuh shelter and some begging Guyana to tek dem money.
Talk half and imagine Guyana refusing money.

