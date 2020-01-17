Murder charges for men who allegedly killed wedding house guest

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended murder charges for two men who allegedly killed wedding house guest, Rudendra Persaud.

The file was returned to police yesterday and the suspects are likely to appear in court today.

Both men were detained on Tuesday after turning up at police stations with attorneys.

One of the suspects is 20-year-old Errol Thapordeen, also called ‘Buffy,’ ‘Bowie’ and ‘Powie,’ of Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, for whom police had issued a wanted bulletin.

Police have said that 26-year-old Persaud was fatally injured during a fracas at the Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara wedding house,

It is alleged that he had intervened in a fight that had broken out between the men and some guests.

He suffered a fractured skull and died hours later.