UG hosts special lecture on crude pricing today

With oil production underway and the need for transparency and accountability in Guyana’s oil sector, the University of Guyana in collaboration with the Centre for Local Business Development is set to host a special lecture on crude pricing today at the University’s Turkeyen Campus.
The lecture which is free and open to the public will be facilitated by Mr. Robert McNally, Energy Expert and Author of “Crude Volatility: The History and the Future of Boom-Bust Oil Prices.”
McNally is also a Consultant and President of Rapidan Energy Group, an energy market, policy, and geopolitical consulting firm out of Washington D.C. and is a non-resident Fellow at the Center on Global Energy Policy.
The lecture is set to be held at the University’s Education Lecture Theatre (ELT) from 13:00 hours to 14:30 hours today.
Earlier, the Department of Energy had indicated that steps will be taken to ensure citizens are able to access records on the sale of the nation’s oil. Additionally, a trader, who had shown interest in Guyana’s crude had stated to the London-based publication, Reuters, that they expect the Liza project’s oil to be traded at US$4-$6 per barrel over Brent crude prices during the first three months.

