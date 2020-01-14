Seven Haitians fined for illegal exit

Three men and four women, who are Haitian Nationals, were yesterday arraigned before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, to answer to an immigration charge in which they illegally exited Guyana and went to Brazil.

The defendants, Rosette Alerte, 58, Elta Ettienne, 26, Miralda Jean Pierre, 25, Mireille Talius, 32, Barnaby Fleurvil, 25, Bendimmy Dorsainvil, 26, and Fredo Cadet, 29, all pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on January 8, 2020, at Takutu, Lethem, they departed Guyana illegally without presenting themselves to an immigration officer.

The court was able to communicate with the defendants through the use of a French interpreter. The defendants told the court that they were told to travel to Guyana and when they arrived they were put in a bus which was destined for Lethem.

They added that they were unaware that they must present themselves to an immigration officer before they left for Brazil.

According to the facts of the charge that was read by police prosecutor Stacy Gittens, on January 5, 2020, at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), the defendants entered Guyana and were granted 6 months stay.

The court heard that on January 7, the police acting on information went to Takutu Bridge, Lethem, where they met the defendants. They were then asked to present their travel documents and it was discovered that they were legal in Guyana.

However, they were taken to Lethem Police Station where an investigation was conducted and it revealed that the defendants left Guyana and went to Brazil where they were denied entry by Brazilian authorities and sent back to Guyana. As a result they were arrested and later charged for the offence.

Acting Chief Magistrate Marcus fined each of the defendants the sum of $30,000 or in default 40 days imprisonment. The defendants are expected to make their next court appearance tomorrow to answer to another immigration offence.