Auditor General “probing” 2018 report leak

Auditor General, Deodat Sharma, is investigating how the Audit Office report for 2018 ended up in the public domain.

Over the last week, excerpts of the ‘Report of the Auditor General on the Public Accounts of Guyana and on the accounts of the Ministries, Departments and Regions for the fiscal year ended 31 December, 2018’ ended up being carried by the mainstream media, including Kaieteur News.

“I have seen the reports and we are probing,” Sharma said when asked about it yesterday.

He would not confirm or deny that the excerpts as carried were from the actual report.

Many of the transactions flagged by the purported Auditor General report were embarrassing to the Coalition Government.

The annual report has been one perused by media houses in recent years to gauge whether Government is following regulations when spending taxpayers’ dollars.

From issues of procurement, to overpayment, poor quality work and exorbitant prices, the reports have been raising deep concerns.

In the case of the 2018 report, it was handed over to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland, late last year.

It is kept under lock and key until laid during a sitting of the National Assembly.

The no-confidence motion of December 21, 2018 hampered sittings with none held after the report was handed over.

However, last week, copies made their way into the public domain last week.

With elections seven weeks away, the leaking of the report was not taken kindly by the Coalition.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure , Jaipaul Sharma, was last week clear…Reporters should ask whether the purported document circulating is indeed the genuine report.