Latest update January 12th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Auditor General “probing” 2018 report leak

Jan 12, 2020 News 0

Auditor General, Deodat Sharma, is investigating how the Audit Office report for 2018 ended up in the public domain.

Auditor General, Deodat Sharma

Over the last week, excerpts of the ‘Report of the Auditor General on the Public Accounts of Guyana and on the accounts of the Ministries, Departments and Regions for the fiscal year ended 31 December, 2018’ ended up being carried by the mainstream media, including Kaieteur News.
“I have seen the reports and we are probing,” Sharma said when asked about it yesterday.
He would not confirm or deny that the excerpts as carried were from the actual report.
Many of the transactions flagged by the purported Auditor General report were embarrassing to the Coalition Government.
The annual report has been one perused by media houses in recent years to gauge whether Government is following regulations when spending taxpayers’ dollars.
From issues of procurement, to overpayment, poor quality work and exorbitant prices, the reports have been raising deep concerns.
In the case of the 2018 report, it was handed over to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland, late last year.
It is kept under lock and key until laid during a sitting of the National Assembly.
The no-confidence motion of December 21, 2018 hampered sittings with none held after the report was handed over.
However, last week, copies made their way into the public domain last week.
With elections seven weeks away, the leaking of the report was not taken kindly by the Coalition.
Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure , Jaipaul Sharma, was last week clear…Reporters should ask whether the purported document circulating is indeed the genuine report.

 

More in this category

Sports

Turbo football tournament Conquerors march into quarterfinals

Turbo football tournament Conquerors march into quarterfinals

Jan 12, 2020

The third annual Turbo Energy Drink knockout football tournament continued on Friday evening under lights at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue with a double header featuring...
Read More
Patterson Associates backs Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes

Patterson Associates backs Wiltshire birth...

Jan 12, 2020

Mahadeo and Adonis qualifies; Coach McDonald proud, believes sponsorship would be key

Mahadeo and Adonis qualifies; Coach McDonald...

Jan 12, 2020

GSCL Inc bowls off season with T20 today at Ogle

GSCL Inc bowls off season with T20 today at Ogle

Jan 12, 2020

Trophy Stall T20 continues today in Wakenaam

Trophy Stall T20 continues today in Wakenaam

Jan 12, 2020

GMR&SC AGM set for February 10

GMR&SC AGM set for February 10

Jan 12, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019