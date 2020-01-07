NDC to correct work and hand bill to LBI resident

Latest update January 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) of Better Hope/LBI will correct a land filling done by a male resident of Earls Court LBI and hand him the bill.
This is because the resident had failed to notify the NDC that he was filling a parapet with used construction materials.
The man, who operates heavy duty machines, claimed that he normally parks his low bed trailer on the parapet and felt that it was necessary to “fill it up” because the earth had become slushy.
But the chairman of the NDC, Zaman Shaw, explained that the resident will face penalties because of his carelessness in not notifying the NDC of his intentions.
Zaman said that the man will face several penalties. He added that these penalties will be communicated directly to the resident in writing.One these penalties will be to cover the costs for some amount of corrective works that will have to be carried out by the council.
The resident’s actions had angered his neighbours after they assumed that waste was being dumped at the side of the road.On Saturday last whilst in Georgetown, he ordered his workers to dump the used construction materials at the site. But they were confronted by angry residents who accused them of illegal dumping.The residents snapped photos and threatened to file a report to the NDC and police. His workers tried to explain that they were doing some land filling exercise. But the residents were not buying any of it and decided that they will report the matter anyway.
Later that afternoon, the workers returned with an excavator to crush the large pieces of concrete and proceeded to fill the parapet.
However, yesterday contact was made with the NDC to inquire if the man was authorised to carry out any land filling exercise.
To the council’s surprise, it was unaware of any land filling exercise being carried out in the Earl’s Court area and immediately sent one of its superintendents to investigate.
The resident was contacted and asked if he received permission from the NDC to fill the parapet. He replied in the negative.
He explained that he did not know that permission was needed and apologised for his action.
