Latest update January 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NDC to correct work and hand bill to LBI resident

Jan 07, 2020 News 0

The Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) of Better Hope/LBI will correct a land filling done by a male resident of Earls Court LBI and hand him the bill.

The dumping of the used construction material at the roadside

This is because the resident had failed to notify the NDC that he was filling a parapet with used construction materials.
The man, who operates heavy duty machines, claimed that he normally parks his low bed trailer on the parapet and felt that it was necessary to “fill it up” because the earth had become slushy.
But the chairman of the NDC, Zaman Shaw, explained that the resident will face penalties because of his carelessness in not notifying the NDC of his intentions.

The debris that was left

Zaman said that the man will face several penalties. He added that these penalties will be communicated directly to the resident in writing.One these penalties will be to cover the costs for some amount of corrective works that will have to be carried out by the council.
The resident’s actions had angered his neighbours after they assumed that waste was being dumped at the side of the road.On Saturday last whilst in Georgetown, he ordered his workers to dump the used construction materials at the site. But they were confronted by angry residents who accused them of illegal dumping.The residents snapped photos and threatened to file a report to the NDC and police. His workers tried to explain that they were doing some land filling exercise. But the residents were not buying any of it and decided that they will report the matter anyway.

The crushed concrete after the excavator had left

Later that afternoon, the workers returned with an excavator to crush the large pieces of concrete and proceeded to fill the parapet.
However, yesterday contact was made with the NDC to inquire if the man was authorised to carry out any land filling exercise.
To the council’s surprise, it was unaware of any land filling exercise being carried out in the Earl’s Court area and immediately sent one of its superintendents to investigate.
The resident was contacted and asked if he received permission from the NDC to fill the parapet. He replied in the negative.
He explained that he did not know that permission was needed and apologised for his action.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Turbo football resumes tomorrow night at MOE ground

Turbo football resumes tomorrow night at MOE ground

Jan 07, 2020

The third annual Turbo knockout football tournament that is sponsored by Guyana Beverages Inc. will resume tomorrow night at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue. This...
Read More
Trophy Stall to kick start EBFA 2020 Season with U-13 League sponsorship

Trophy Stall to kick start EBFA 2020 Season with...

Jan 07, 2020

Priyanna Ramdhani wins Silver at 2020 Honolulu Open A-Division Badminton Tourney

Priyanna Ramdhani wins Silver at 2020 Honolulu...

Jan 07, 2020

Jaguars departed Guyana yesterday for 2020 PCL

Jaguars departed Guyana yesterday for 2020 PCL

Jan 07, 2020

Hopetown FC outfitted by Owen Humphrey

Hopetown FC outfitted by Owen Humphrey

Jan 07, 2020

Guyanese Boxers arrives in Cuba

Guyanese Boxers arrives in Cuba

Jan 07, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019