Letter to the Sports Editor Eusi Watkins the 2003 Absconder

Latest update December 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
Dear Sports Editor,
Hello Mr. Devers and Kaieteur News staff, I recognized that you are the journalist behind the July 21, 2019 Kaieteur News story on the GBA 4th Annual Caribbean Schoolboys and Junior Boxing Tournament story. (https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2019/07/21/cbean-schoolboys-and-juniors-boxing-set-for-cash-aug-16-18-10-nations-one-champion-tickets-on-sale-from-tomorrow/)
As I proceeded to read your article, the name ‘Eusi Watkins’ was mentioned. Many remember Watkins for his wrong doing, his disappearance after the Pan-American Box-off, but I remember Eusi Watkins for other revolting acts here in the USA.
Is Watkins still being sought after?
I once read in an April 2003 news article (Stabroek) that Watkins and Crandon put their country in shame when they absconded in Miami International Airport, while on their way back to Guyana.
Is the Guyanese government and/or the GBA looking to show their upcoming boxers/athletes ‘what NOT to do’ when granted the opportunity to travel abroad for an event?
If so, I’m sure the bureau (FBI) will want to hear from them, and hopefully the deceitful Eusi M. Watkins will be returned to Guyana – a message to your future boxers/athletes.
(FBI Headquarters
935 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, D.C. 20535-0001
(202) 324-3000)
(FBI
26 Federal Plaza – 23rd Floor
New York, N.Y. 10278
(212) 384-1000)
Regards,
N. Martin
