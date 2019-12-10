25 unclaimed motorcycles auction off for $1, 002,190

The Ministry of Public Security via a public auction, yesterday, facilitated the sale of 25 unclaimed motorcycles stationed at the Ruimveldt Police Station.

The auction, which commenced at 11:30hrs at the Ruimveldt Police Station, attracted close to 50 individuals—all looking to come out successful in the public bidding exercise.

Also present at the auction was a state officer from the Ministry of Public Security and one other from Ministry of Finance, who both ensured that the sale went to order.

Field Auditor from the Public Security Ministry, Ms. Isis Fraser, explained that to ensure accountability and the actual bidding price is paid, the Ministry of Public Security and state auditors are required to verify and cross match each of the bids.

In the past, Fraser added, there were some cases where individuals would bid for an item, leave the premises and not return. In an effort to alleviate that, she noted that persons are now required to provide their identification card (ID) whilst bidding.

This not only helps them in securing their bid, but it is also done to ensure the integrity of the bidder.

However, in the rare cases when bidders leave before making their payments, she stated that the item would be republished in the newspapers after which it would be put up for auction again.

It is important to note that bidders are not required to show their driver’s licence, only their ID card. Some might argue and raise their eyebrows over this decision taken by the Ministry since it is vital for the officers conducting the sales to know whether the bidders have the requisite licensing documents.

“Currently, the Ministry does not ensure this, but it is something that we should think about, especially considering that we will be continuously conducting auction sales because we always have unclaimed motorcycles,” Fraser explained.

The prices of the 25 motorcycles, which were set by the Public Security Ministry, had been in the compound of the station for over a year. The sale netted $1,002,190.

The items were sold based on their conditions and attracted a three percent auction due. Purchasers were requested to remove their items within seven days following the sale, after which a storage charge of two percent of the sale price which be levied each passing day.

Fraser warned purchasers that items sold if not removed within one month of the sale will be disposed of.

She added that the proceeds would be added to the government’s Consolidated Fund, after which they would decide on what the monies will be spent on.

Station Sergeant of the Ruimveldt Police Station, Julian Griffith, expressed his relief over yesterday’s auction.

Prior to the auction, Griffith related that the unclaimed motorcycles were somewhat of a “strain” on the station compound. He was at the time alluding to the “poor station environment and compound” contributed to by the stacked-up motorcycles.

“These motorcycles were involved in accidents; they were undocumented or stolen. They are defective so they cannot be used again. However, we are in the Christmas season and we want to rid the compound of them,” the sergeant related.

When enquired about why motorcycle owners failed to claim their property, Griffith explained that the owners often choose to claim for their insurance and purchase another motorcycle with the money received.

He added, “Also, some of these owners don’t want to pay the transportation fees needed to uplift their motorcycle. They complain about how expensive it is, so they rather just leave it behind.”

Last month, 113 unclaimed motorcycles were auctioned, with 21 of them sold at the Ruimveldt Station. Another 35 bicycles are expected to be auctioned before the year concludes.