Smalta Girls Under-11 Football Tournament semis and final set for today

The Semi Finals and Final of the Smalta Girls Under-11 football tournament will be played today Saturday 7th December starting at 13:00hrs at the Ministry of Education (MOE) Ground on Carifesta Avenue.

Today’s fixtures listed below shows:

12/7/2019 Semi Finals and Finals MOE Ground Match #

13:00 hrs Smith Memorial vs South Riumveldt 23 5 to 8

13:00 hrs Timehri vs St Stephens 24 5 to 8

13:50 hrs North Georgetown vs Tucville 25 Semi Finals

13:50 hrs West Riumveldt vs Redeemer 26 Semi Finals

14:40 hrs Loser of 23 vs Loser of 24 27 7 & 8

14:40 hrs Winner of 23 vs Winner of 24 28 5 & 6

15:30 hrs Loser of 25 vs Loser of 26 29 3 & 4

15:30 hrs Winner of 25 vs Winner of 26 30 Finals