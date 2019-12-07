Latest update December 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Smalta Girls Under-11 Football Tournament semis and final set for today

Dec 07, 2019 Sports 0

The Semi Finals and Final of the Smalta Girls Under-11 football tournament will be played today Saturday 7th December starting at 13:00hrs at the Ministry of Education (MOE) Ground on Carifesta Avenue.
Today’s fixtures listed below shows:
12/7/2019 Semi Finals and Finals MOE Ground Match #
13:00 hrs Smith Memorial vs South Riumveldt 23 5 to 8
13:00 hrs Timehri vs St Stephens 24 5 to 8
13:50 hrs North Georgetown vs Tucville 25 Semi Finals
13:50 hrs West Riumveldt vs Redeemer 26 Semi Finals
14:40 hrs Loser of 23 vs Loser of 24 27 7 & 8
14:40 hrs Winner of 23 vs Winner of 24 28 5 & 6
15:30 hrs Loser of 25 vs Loser of 26 29 3 & 4
15:30 hrs Winner of 25 vs Winner of 26 30 Finals

More in this category

Sports

Reg. 6 and 10 synthetic tracks almost complete for 2020

Reg. 6 and 10 synthetic tracks almost complete for 2020

Dec 07, 2019

DPI, Guyana, Completion of the two new synthetic tracks in Region 6 (East Berbice Corentyne) and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) is on the horizon. Minister of Social Cohesion, the Hon. Dr. George...
Read More
Smalta Girls Under-11 Football Tournament semis and final set for today

Smalta Girls Under-11 Football Tournament semis...

Dec 07, 2019

Battle lines drawn for Rio Quarterfinal matchups

Battle lines drawn for Rio Quarterfinal matchups

Dec 07, 2019

Guyoil Schools Football Competition to be played at GFF Training Facility

Guyoil Schools Football Competition to be played...

Dec 07, 2019

Archery Guyana part of GOA Olympic Solidarity Admin Course

Archery Guyana part of GOA Olympic Solidarity...

Dec 07, 2019

GFA meets today to discuss GFF/NAMILCO U17 League

GFA meets today to discuss GFF/NAMILCO U17 League

Dec 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019