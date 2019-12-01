Terrible week for Republic Bank…Another employee dies in accident

Latest update December 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
Republic Bank has lost another employee in a matter of days to a road accident. Dead is 26-year old Riley Charles Newton of Ruimzeight, West Coast Demerara (WCD). The motorcar PRR 1703 he was driving ran off the road and turned turtle at Leonora,WCD.
The accident occurred at around 04:30 hrs yesterday morning while Riley and friends who were travelling to Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).
Police investigations revealed that the men left Georgetown earlier that night but stopped at a bar on the West Coast Demerara where they were seen imbibing. They then left the bar after midnight for Parika where Riley would drop off his friends.
However as they were passing Leonora, Riley reportedly swerved out of a lane, lost control and hit the “parapet” before toppling several times.
Riley who died on the spot had to be pulled from the wreckage while his friends were taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital. They were discharged with minor injuries.
Riley was also a young father of a one-month old baby.
His death comes exactly six days after David Headley, an employee of Republic Bank was killed in an accident along the East Coast Public Road. Headley too was a young father of a newborn baby.
