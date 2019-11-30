Quick response by Fire Dept saves TH&D headquarters from arson

A major disaster was averted at the Transport and Harbors Department on Friday after someone hurled a ‘Molotov cocktail’ at the headquarters located in Barack Street, Kingston.

Kaieteur News understands that the incident occurred at approximately 1:44am. According to reports, an unknown person hurled the flammable cocktail through a window on the northern side of the building.

Fire tenders were immediately called on the scene and managed to out the blaze. Thankfully, the fire only damaged a carpet and a nearby door.

Officials remained tight-lipped about the incident.

Sources said that the suspected arsonist escaped on foot. Kaieteur News learnt that this was the second attack on the TH&D headquarters in a week.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, disclosed to Kaieteur News that the first attempt was of the same nature. That time; the cocktail was thrown at the Chief Accountant’s office.

He stated that police have obtained CCTV footage from the nearby cameras and are combing them to pinpoint a suspect in both arson attempts. But still questions remain as to who would want to torch the building.

Since the first attempt, security at the headquarters was beefed up and according to Minister Patterson; police will also be assisting in this area.

Investigations are ongoing.