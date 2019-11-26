City Hall seizes expired goods in Stabroek Bazaar

Latest update November 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
More than 30 market vendors at the Stabroek Bazaar were beyond their wits yesterday morning when officials from City Hall invaded the market square and removed a number of expired good.
Kaieteur News understands that this act by city official is in line with the upcoming Christmas season; whereby several vendors at the municipal market are selling expired goods such as sweets, chocolate, milk and drinks.
Yesterday at the market, the vendors were arguing that although the original date on the goods shows that it is expired, the items still have three months shelf life attached to them.
Nevertheless, the market constables seized a quantity of expired goods from the vendors.
Someone wrote a reply to the following statement by Finance Minister, Winston Jordan; "By the time we are finished with...
Guyanese are experts at making up excuses. Whether it is cricket, football, boxing, politics or governance, Guyanese can...
By Sir Ronald Sanders Double standards have become the new system in the Organization of American States (OAS). This unwholesome...
