Sinclair showing his worth in Super50 – Ready for Red Force tonight

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

Former Guyana U-19 off-spinning all-rounder, Berbician Kevin Sinclair has best economy rate among all bowlers in the Colonial Medical Super50 Cup and is one of the bright prospects from the West Indies Emerging Players team which, despite a washed out game, is in contention for a semi-final place.

Sinclair, who celebrated his 20th birthday last Saturday, has performed well with both bat and ball in his debut senior Regional tournament.

In his six matches, he has delivered 270 balls, conceded 132 runs, taken seven wickets with a best of 3/19 an Average of 18.85 and an amazing economy rate of 2.93.

The cousin of former Guyana fast bowler Kevin Darlington, Sinclair has batted four times and has 90 runs with a top-score of 44, an average of 30 and strike rate of 93.75.

The Emerging Players are on 18 points and a win tonight against the Red Force will take them into the semis ahead of the Jaguars with 16 points and the USA to play in their final game.

“I am really confident we can make the semis. We are playing good cricket as a team and just have to continue working towards our team goals” said Sinclair who informed he worked out how to bowl to Bravo, the only batsman with 400 runs this season.

Sinclair disclosed that when this tournament is finished he was looking forward to playing in the Regional four-day tournament which starts in January.

From a generation of ‘instant gratification’ Sinclair says he loves the Four-Day and 50-over formats but does not like t20 that much.

After good performances in the local 50-over Franchise which was used to pick the Jaguars team for this tournament Sinclair was not selected for Guyana.

“I was disappointed and just wanted to come back strong and look forward to four-day and beyond,” said the level headed youth.

“I got a call from Roger Harper informing me that I had been picked for the West Indies Emerging Players and it was shocking news to me. I was really surprised and excited,” Sinclair admitted.

“Well it’s the best outing at this level so far for me so I would say I am having a nice experience and developing,” said the talented all-rounder, describing his time with the team.

Sinclair, who has three sisters and two brothers and lives with his parents in Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, compared this tournament to the Franchise League in Guyana.

“It is more competitive but the same principle applies…. batting long at the crease and bowling tight. The most important things I have learnt from this tournament are patience and team spirit.”

The former Guyana U-15, 17 and 19 cricketer says his favorite manner of dismissing a batsman is LBW while he enjoys straight driving.

Sinclair attended the Canje secondary school and bowled medium until, in a semi-final against Albion, his grandfather Carlton Sinclair saw him spin the ball and told him to bowl spin. “I got 4-23 with Adrian Sukwah being my first victim.”

Sinclair, who sees himself playing for the West Indies senior team in the next four years, favorite cricketer is West Indies’ Roston Chase.

“He can bat and bowl and plays spin really well. He is a good all-round player,” Sinclair, whose one wish would be playing Test cricket and scoring a hundred or even an ODI, stated.

Although Tucber Park is the closest first Division club from where Sinclair resides, they did not have a very strong youth system at the time when Sinclair opted to play Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club.

“I called and ask Mr (Hilbert) Foster to play U-19 for the club but I eventually got to play first division as well,” said Sinclair who would love to see young players get to play the longer format like three-Day tournaments.

“Beating Jamaica at Melbourne and bowling the final over for Guyana U-15 where we won in 2014 was my most memorable moment on a cricket field,” said Sinclair who loves listening to music.

Sinclair wants to Coach after he is no longer playing cricket. “I want to become a coach since I always wanted to give back to the sport and help youngsters,” said Sinclair.

He thanked hisgrandfather, his Cousin Kevin Darlington. Mark Balgobin, Canadian based Ramdhanie Narine, former Police B division commander Mr Joseph, Micheal Nealand, and now Floyd Reifer and the Emerging Players’ Coaching staff for helping him at various stages in his short career so far.