$473M Lethem corridor commissioned

Nov 24, 2019 News 0

Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, joined Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, other ministers of government, government officials and residents of Lethem to officially commission the Barrack Retreat Corridor in Central Lethem, recently.

The commissioned road project at Lethem, Region 9.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo told residents that “our Coalition Government is committed to you. This is how we will take our country forward; this is a story we are writing together.”He reflected on when he first visited the Rupununi, specifically Lethem.

“Rupununi was in a simple word, just bush, and Lethem at that time, was a village. It is under this government, Lethem has become a town.”
According to the Prime Minister, it takes vision to move a village to township status.“His Excellency, President David Granger is a man with a plan, Lethem is now a town.”
Citing his visit to the Industrial Site complex, where businesses will be soon established, Prime Minister Nagamootoo explained that very soon the town will be able to manufacture and market its own products through this venture.
“We need to look forward to the future; better is coming. The government has promised this, a better quality of life for our people. We believe in the empowerment of our people, our women and our children,” he underscored.
The development of Lethem and other townships, the Prime Minister assured, form part of the national development programme of the government.
He noted that during the Decade of Development (2020-2029) “we will see Guyana develop beyond of your imagination.”
Hinterland Engineer and Chief of Works, Geoffrey Vaughn, stated that a total of $473M was spent on this phase of the Lethem road.
He explained that the four-lane road boasts a drainage system, sidewalks, concrete gutter, curbs and for the first time in Guyana, underground concrete drainage tubes and manholes.
Vaughn also indicated that construction of the road, which began in 2017, was completed in three phases.
According to the Public Infrastructure Minister, David Patterson, “This is a testimony of what we can achieve if we work together.”
Lethem was officially declared a town in October 2017. This project, along with the planned construction/rehabilitation of the Linden-Lethem highway, will significantly reduce travel time between Georgetown and Lethem, thus increasing accessibility into the region. (DPI)

 

