Recent natural disasters testimony to climate change – COTED Chair

By Kemol King

Natural disasters have had devastating effects on the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in the past few years. For this region, consisting of many

small island developing states, the threat of climate change is no longer a theory or a future to watch out for, but it is a constant and present reality.

Speaking on this matter during the opening of the 49th meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) at the Pegasus Hotel on Monday last, was current Chair of the Council, and Foreign Minister of Dominica, Francine Baron.

Barbados advocated for the matter of climate change to be placed on the meeting’s agenda, specifically with regard to the effect the rapidly changing climate has on trade in the region. It is seen as an issue that could stagnate economic growth in the region.

“We all witnessed the devastating impact of the category 5 hurricanes in our region in 2017.” Baron said.

The worst of those was Hurricane Maria, regarded as one of the worst natural disasters in recorded history to affect the islands of Dominica, the US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Maria caused destruction on a colossal scale, amounting to billions in losses, and even claimed lives.

“Dominica unfortunately can speak directly to its debilitating impact on our people, our agriculture,

tourism and social sectors, the damage to our housing sector, and to public and private infrastructure etc., all of which impact economic viability.”

Baron also reminded of the destruction of two Bahamian islands earlier this year by Hurricane Dorian, which left tens of thousands homeless. Some of those, Guyanese, returned home with the help of local authorities. The Bahamas is still reeling from the effects of that cyclone.

The warming of the earth has caused hurricanes to become even more powerful and ruthless. Closer to home, even though Guyana is not vulnerable to hurricanes, the warming of the earth has affected the coast in another way.

The recent spring tides have left families along the coast poorer from losses they’ve sustained, not just in property but in livestock. Guyana was shocked by media reports of drone footage showing just how far the tides crept in to the land, with particularly daunting floods observed at Mahaicony and Parika.

“This is no longer a theory or a future event not to be witnessed in our lifetime,” Baron told the foreign ministers at Monday’s opening ceremony.

“None of us are immune from these storms and the impact of climate change and therefore we must continue to place this issue on the agenda at every forum, and encourage and advocate for the mobilization of funds to meet this challenge.”

CARICOM has undertaken to take action to protect from climate disasters, but Baron said that the funds so far set aside are not enough.

She said that the severity of this matter underscores the needs for collective action for the protection of the livelihoods of CARICOM citizens.