Caribbean Film Festival winner is a Lindener!

Talented Lindener, twenty-one-year old Jason Copeland was recently declared winner of the Digicel Youth Pan Caribbean Film Competition.

Copeland received US $1000, a smart phone and a trip to the Turks and Caicos, for the inaugural International Film Festival, which kicked off on November 15, 2019.

Reflecting on his win, Copeland said that he was very elated and in “awe”, since there were other excellent submissions.

He admitted though, that his film, “Journey”, effectively captured the life of a destitute young man, who literally rose, from rags to riches, through his creative flair, perseverance and honesty.

Copeland said that it took approximately seven hours to produce the short film. He expressed gratitude to Ryan Sankar and Jermaine Grimmond for assistance with its directing.

A Half Mile, Wismar resident, Copeland is no stranger to competition, having entered and won the Junior Calypso Monarch title in 2018.

In a statement, Digicel said it partnered with the festival, which invited amateur filmmakers to submit their films for the recently launched Digicel Youth Pan Caribbean Film Competition.

According to Digicel, the vision of the festival is to share compelling stories about the big issues facing the environment, and is geared at raising awareness of the environment, as well as the Caribbean film industry.

The festival was launched in May in the Turks & Caicos Islands, by Digicel’s Chief Speed Officer Usain Bolt, the statement said.

The competition was open to all Caribbean nationals, with four categories, between the ages of thirteen to twenty-one.