Irfaan Ali wants Jagdeo as his Vice President

Presidential Candidate for the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Irfaan Ali, says that he wants Bharrat Jagdeo as his vice-president.

During an exclusive interview yesterday on Kaieteur Radio, with host of ‘The Political Show’, Senior Reporter, Leonard Gildarie, the 39-year-old Ali, who was selected to run for President by his party in January, asserted that former president Jagdeo would bring skills and experience to the table that are unquestionable.

Jagdeo and the PPP leadership have remained silent in the past about a likely role.

Ali, a former Minister of Housing and Water under the government of the PPP/C, said that while there have been no discussions with Jagdeo, the party would not lock out any skills.

PPP/C, whose 23 continuous years of governance ended in 2015 with the David Granger-led Coalition taking office, is vying to regain power in elections slated for March 2nd 2020, at a time when Guyana is set to start commercially producing oil.

There is much riding for the PPP which has been revamping its image.

According to Ali, constitutionally, there is nothing stopping him from appointing Jagdeo as vice president. Under the constitution, there is a limit of two terms for the president.

Appointing Jagdeo as vice president could open the door of him performing the duties of the president.

Ali, a Central Committee member of his party, was asked pointedly what role Jagdeo would play if his party is returned to power. He said that it is a fact that it is a question that has been raised across the country – from the common man to the most sophisticated – about the role Jagdeo would play.

Ali said that the issue of what Jagdeo wants to do if the PPP gets back in power has not been discussed. “That is not his style. His style is getting things done… his style is results. His style is having the best measures, menu of measures for his party. His style is about Guyana. That is his style.”

Ali said that as a president, he would want a man with the experience, skills and competence of Jagdeo to serve with him.

“I would love to have him serving my government. I want my government to be successful in ensuring its manifesto is implemented, and to do that we have to have the best skills, the best competence, not only in the party, but nationally.”

The former minister said that his government will not “lock out” any individual skills.

“The skills and experience he brings onto the table is unquestionable. So let me tell you. Irfaan Ali as president I would love to, and I have not discussed this with him… I would love to have Bharrat Jagdeo as my vice president.”

Asked whether it is allowed constitutionally, Ali said yes.

“I want to have the best team… competent team taking this country forward and I want to tell you… that my style of leadership and management and at (the Ministry) of Housing and Water, it included inclusiveness…”