Foundation hands over scholarship cheque to 2018 top student – pledges to revamp science lab at alma mater’s graduation

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Launched in 2018 for the sole purpose of assisting the less fortunate youths who have done well at the Skeldon Line Path Secondary School, the Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi Foundation pledged to assist 2018 top CSEC student for the school to study for two more years at the University of Guyana (degree).

The announcement was made by the doctor and founder.

Dr. Dukhi is Guyana’s only Neurosurgeon and a former student of the secondary school.

During his motivational speech at the institutions 2019 CSEC graduation, Dr. Dukhi, standing before a packed auditorium of graduates, their parents (guardians), teachers and special guests, handed over the cheque for a full scholarship tuition for a degree in bio-chemistry to Yogeeta Kumar.

Kumar who has already started studies and is in her first year at UG Tain Campus was publicly challenged by the Neurosurgeon to achieve straight A’s in the first two years and he will ensure that she continues studies for the remaining two years at Turkeyn Campus, since he believes “there will be more exposure in her development as a young biochemist”.

Dr. Dukhi, shedding light on his decision to form the foundation, stated that it was an article that he read in one of the daily newspapers of a “brilliant young lady” who happened to be Yogeeta Kumar.

“I thought about how can I help and I realised that my help is not just to inspire. I founded the Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi foundation last year.

“This is a foundation to help underprivileged kids of this school to go to the University and achieve a tertiary education. In one year the foundation is now an incorporated legal foundation in the government Society Act of Guyana,” the doctor said.

The Neurosurgeon also announced that he will be “adopting” the science laboratory of his alma mater and that his foundation will work towards making that department of the school “the best science lab in Region Six and in Guyana”.

As the time came closer for the graduates to receive their certificates and prizes, the doctor took the opportunity to implore the students to “first learn to live and celebrate life and to remain humble and grounded, your dedication will allow you to persevere through life’s difficulties.

“Remember, tables turn. We live and we all learn. Most times it’s the journey that teaches you a lot about your destination”.

Regional Chairman, David Armogan, who graced the occasion, praised Dr. Dukhi for his stellar contributions made to the medical field and in the said light charged the graduates to never be afraid of failure.

“Every single successful human being in this world has failed at some point.”

He added, “You can be what you want to become but you have to believe. Don’t try to believe what your parents want you to believe. There is an old saying, parents want you to do what they could not but you have to choose your own path in life.”

He also expressed his satisfaction in the improvement by the school at this year’s CSEC examination after making a four-year comparison.

Armogan added that with Guyana poised to take off economically, it is important to take advantage of the opportunities that await in the Oil and Gas industry.

“Gear yourself for the opportunities that will be available in that sector. Science and Technology is advancing at a pace and if we don’t advance with that we will be left behind. So today I want to implore on you to not be left behind,” he told the graduates.

Students graduated with a 80.5 % academic achievement with the institution churning out three students who were in the top ten for Region Six for this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Council (CSEC) exam.

Headmistress, Ms. Evett Johnson, in her report, noted that there were improvements in Mathematics and English among other subjects. All students contributed to the credible academics at the school, she said.

Ms. Johnson said she challenged the students to surpass the previous year and “they delivered emphatically”. She also thanked former student Dr. Dukhi for starting his foundation to assist the students without access to the necessary finances to pursue a tertiary education.

Yogeshwari Balram copped the best graduating student award at the institution with 14 Grade One passes, followed by Ramona Raghubeer, Ashiana Ramlakhan, Shakira Persaud, Kamela Singh, Nareza Lalmahamed, Alexa Partab, Mohamed Khan, Geetangali Ramkumar and Christiana Nelson.