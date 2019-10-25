Manslaughter charge for neighbour who killed drinking partner, dumped corpse

The 60-year-old labourer who allegedly admitted to killing his drinking partner and disposing of the corpse is scheduled to appear in court today on a manslaughter charge.

This is following recommendations yesterday from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The body of Abdool Ghanie, a 57-year-old handyman, was found on Monday in a trench at First Street Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD). His head was wrapped in a plastic bag.

Police subsequently arrested Ghanie’s next door neighbour. The suspect is said to have readily admitted to accidentally killing Ghanie, also called ‘Dennis’ or ‘Fulla,’ on Saturday night, during an argument over liquor.

The two men were reportedly close friends.

But on Saturday, Ghanie and the labourer allegedly fell out when Ghanie’s drinking buddy refused to give him any more liquor.

The suspect allegedly said that Ghanie slapped him, and he responded by punching Ghanie several times until he collapsed.

Kaieteur News understands that the neighbour claimed that he was unaware that Ghanie had died until a day later, when he saw that the handyman had bled from the lips and nose.

He reportedly then placed Ghanie’s head in a plastic bag and used old clothing to clean up the premises.

When the coast was clear, he hoisted the body on his shoulder and walked to a trench in the neighbourhood.

He allegedly then apologised to his dead drinking buddy before lowering the corpse into the trench.

After the victim was identified on Tuesday, police received information which led them to the suspect’s house.

He was the questioned at La Grange Police Station, where he was said to have readily confessed, and even provided a statement, after being cautioned about his rights.

A post mortem examination revealed that Abdool died as a result of brain haemorrhage due to a blunt trauma to the head compounded by a broncho aspiration of blood (blood in the nostrils and lungs).