Citizen’s Bank/LGC Cancer Awareness Golf…Philanthropist Patanjilee Persaud excels

It was a fabulous day of golfing on Saturday last as some international competitors, here for the premier Guyana Open International Invitational Golf Tournament teamed up with many top locals to compete and at the same time promote the awareness for cancer and the search for a cure.

This year, Citizen’s Bank, a sister company of Banks DIH, teamed up with the LGC to host Saturday’s event as part of a joint Citizens Bank / Banks DIH weekend of great golf leading to the Guyana Open of October 26-27, next.

And what a tournament it was… with a battle for the top position being won by Patanjilee ‘Pur’ Persaud of Crown Mining who shot a net tournament low of 64 to win the Overall Net title along with first place in the 10-18 Category.

There was a three way tie for second in the highly contested 10 -18 category between Aasrodeen Shaw of GWI (70/13), William Walker of Oasis Café (70/11) and Satrohan ‘Robin’ Tiwari (70/16) was won by Tiwari on the count back tie breaker.

In the 19-28 flight, a magnificent performance was turned in by Nirmaldeo Sarwan who scored a net 66 (off h/cap 24) to edge out Guillermo Escarraga of Macorp who came in second with a great 67 (off h/cap 22), beating out his co-worker Jordi Pinol, who played the best round so far of his golfing career at the LGC, with a net 69 (off h/cap 28).

In the championship 0-9 flight, veterans Patrick Prashad, Mike Mangal, (both with h/cap 9) defending Guyana Open Champion Avinash Persaud (h/cap 2) and LGC President Aleem Hussain (h/cap 9) all shot 80 gross but it was Prashad who emerged the net winner with Mangal second, on the back nine countback. Avinash Persaud carted off the Best Gross Overall with a better back nine of 36.

The Nearest to The Pin was won by Maxim Mangra and once again, it was Avinash – smashing a monster drive –who won the Longest Drive for the 6th consecutive tournament. A special prize for the Most Improved Golfer of the tournament went to Mauro Gamargo Remiro who shot a net 76 playing in just his 5th tournament.

Another special prize, the Youngest Golfer prize was awarded to young Jonathan Mentore, (son of veteran golfer Georgetown Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore) who was playing in his first tournament and performed admirably under the pressure of playing with the more seasoned golfers.

On hand to distribute prizes was the Banks DIH PRO, Troy Peters ably assisted by Ms. Julie Stevenson, one of the top female golfers from Barbados. Ms. Stevenson is in Guyana to participate in the Guyana Open, this weekend.

President of the LGC Aleem Hussain thanked the players – who all wore pink ribbons – to show their support for the Cancer Awareness cause. “This is another step in ensuring that the LGC and its corporate sponsors fulfill their obligations to social involvement and giving back to our community,” he stated.