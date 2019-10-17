Latest update October 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Germany’s first female Ambassador to Guyana accredited

Oct 17, 2019

President David Granger yesterday accepted the Letters of Credence from the Federal Republic of Germany’s Ambassador, Ute König.

[In the photo, from left to right] Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Dr. Karen Cummings, Ambassador H.E. Ute König and H.E. President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, David Granger and Director-General of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Audrey Waddell.

The Head of State boasted that the establishment of relations, between the two countries, over five decades ago was premised, “on respect for territorial integrity, mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for treaties and international laws and maintenance of regional peace.”
The Head of State referenced the European nation’s efforts to advance environmental protection and address climate change, noting that Guyana attaches great significance to these issues, hence its move towards a ‘Green State Economy’.
“The Green State that we hope to establish will place great emphasis on the protection of our environment, preservation of our biodiversity, promotion of the use of renewable energy and the adoption of practical measures to ensure climate adaptation,” the Head of State noted.
Guyana’s vulnerability to rising seas due to global warming was also noted, as the President welcomed Germany’s contributions to help in the fight against climate change.
“Guyana, in this regard, has welcomed Germany’s cooperation for the protection of our forests and the establishment of protected areas. Guyana is appreciative of Germany’s support in natural resources and environmental management. We welcome also Germany’s economic and technical support, especially in the fields of public health and public education and look forward to further enhancement of our bilateral relations.”
Ambassador Konig, a veteran diplomat with over 30 years of experience, referenced the launch of the ‘German Initiative for Latin America and the Caribbean’ noting that it was an honour to work with Guyana’s representative, Foreign Minister, Dr. Karen Cummings.
“In Berlin, topics like the SDGs, migration, the challenges of boosting economic relations, gender equality, our German initiative on climate and security in the Security Council, topics like the challenges of the digital world, was on the agenda, as were specific interests of the Caribbean participants,” Ambassador Konig stated.
The ambassador further noted that while Guyana is moving into the oil and gas sector, it is notable that the government remains committed to expanding the use of renewable energy. “Guyana is well known worldwide as one of the greenest countries in the world with an abundance of bio-diversity.
“In the past, we jointly cooperated successfully through our development band KFW, on the topic of forest protection and the protected areas systems. I look forward to learning more about your ‘Green Development Strategy’ and your vision for building climate-resilient economic sectors and creating a safer planet.”
The two nations established formal diplomatic relations on September 2 1966. (MoTP)

 

