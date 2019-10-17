Germany’s first female Ambassador to Guyana accredited

Latest update October 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
President David Granger yesterday accepted the Letters of Credence from the Federal Republic of Germany’s Ambassador, Ute König.The Head of State boasted that the establishment of relations, between the two countries, over five decades ago was premised, “on respect for territorial integrity, mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for treaties and international laws and maintenance of regional peace.”
Oct 17, 2019GBTI GCC Tigers continued their good showing at this year’s GTT National Indoor Championships with another convincing victory last night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Carifesta Avenue,...
Oct 17, 2019
Oct 17, 2019
Oct 17, 2019
Oct 17, 2019
Oct 17, 2019
I was in the National Park on May Day 2019. In his address, I heard Lincoln Lewis say that it should take much more than... more
There were two major decisions from the Courts of Guyana which have never been used as a precedent in any other jurisdiction.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United Nations (UN) is facing a severe shortage of cash, and, according to its Secretary-General,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]