Fort Wellington ranks seize revolver in hire car, arrest occupants

Police ranks in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) on Tuesday, acting on information, intercepted a hire car in front of the Fort Wellington Police Station.
They conducted a search and an unlicensed Taurus revolver without ammunition was found concealed.
The driver and an occupant both residing on the West Coast of Berbice have since been detained and are assisting with the investigation, the police said.

 

