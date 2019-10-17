Fort Wellington ranks seize revolver in hire car, arrest occupants

Latest update October 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police ranks in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) on Tuesday, acting on information, intercepted a hire car in front of the Fort Wellington Police Station.
They conducted a search and an unlicensed Taurus revolver without ammunition was found concealed.
The driver and an occupant both residing on the West Coast of Berbice have since been detained and are assisting with the investigation, the police said.
Oct 17, 2019GBTI GCC Tigers continued their good showing at this year’s GTT National Indoor Championships with another convincing victory last night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Carifesta Avenue,...
Oct 17, 2019
Oct 17, 2019
Oct 17, 2019
Oct 17, 2019
Oct 17, 2019
I was in the National Park on May Day 2019. In his address, I heard Lincoln Lewis say that it should take much more than... more
There were two major decisions from the Courts of Guyana which have never been used as a precedent in any other jurisdiction.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United Nations (UN) is facing a severe shortage of cash, and, according to its Secretary-General,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]