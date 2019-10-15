WDFA Senior League Pouderoyen, Wales United, Eagles and Crane Rovers triumph

The West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) senior league continued on Sunday at the Goed Fortuin Community Center ground with a double header on match day three. In the feature match, Wales United thumped Beavers FC 3-0.

Kenton Boyce opened the scoring in the 15th minute before Daniel Alves’ brace in the 36th and 60th minute took the game completely out of Beavers FC’s reach. In the opening match, Pouderoyen FC trounced Western Pumas 4-1, spearheaded by Cleveland Walcott who bagged a brace with his goals in the 17th and 62nd minute while Dante McAulay and Quessey Alleyne netted one goal each.

Darrel Alexis scored the consolation goal for Pumas. On Saturday, Seon Miller scored a hat-trick to help Eagles FC beat Hurry-ATE FC 3-2 while Crane Rovers won by walkover against Uitvlugt FC. On match day one, Golden Warriors had edged Wales United 3-2.