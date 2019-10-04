KMPA Junior Olympic Games Scores of student-athletes contest field events on first day

Latest update October 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Yesterday at the Lusignan Community Center Ground (LCCG) on the East Coast of Demerara was the opening day of the Third Annual King-Medas Pansy Adonis (KMPA) Foundation’s Junior Olympic Games which saw scores of student-athletes flocking to the venue to compete in field events.

Amrist Hector of New Amsterdam United who won the Girls’ 13-16 long jump yesterday at KMPA Junior Olympic Games at Lusignan ground.

Discus, shot put, javelin, turbo javelin, high jump, long jump and triple jumps along with the relay heats were scheduled to be contested but the shot put, high jump and relay events have been rescheduled for today from 10:00hrs.
Among the winners yesterday was Carifta Games gold medalist Anisha Gibbons who prevailed in both the Girls’ Under-17 discus and her pet event, the javelin throw. The Bygeval Secondary form four student threw a distance of 16.09m in the discus while Natalia Edwards was second with 15.06m and Raynetta Duncan third with 14.03m.

Shaquana Harry of Friendship Primary throws the Turbo Javelin during yesterday’s field events’ competition.

Carifta gold medalist Anisha Gibbons won both the Girls’ 13-16 javelin and discus events.

Amrist Hector of New Amsterdam United leapt away with the Girls’ Under-17 long jump gold medal after covering a distance of 4.26m followed by her teammate Kizzy Wronge in second place with a distance of 4.24m. Charissa December of Bladen Hall finished third after jumping a distance of 4.15m.
In the Boys’ 13-16 long jump, Melon Lowenfield prevailed with a superior jump of 6.76m while Shemroy Charles of Corentyne Secondary was second with 6.19m and Diliza Lyken of Buxton Secondary third covering a distance of 6.06m.
In addition to the rest of the field events and the relay heats, the finals of the 1500m, 800m and 100m will be contested today along with heats in the 800m and 100m hurdles, 400m and 200m events. Tomorrow, the remaining sprint finals along with the hurdles will run off.
Sunday will mark the eight edition of the KMPA 5K road race classic which is scheduled to begin at Bachelor’s Adventure and finish at the LCC with athletes from under-8 to masters’ categories competing. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)

New 2019