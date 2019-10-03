Teen caught in viral video jumping on police motorcycle, charged

Days after a video surfaced on social media with a police officer while he was riding, the motorcycle a man jumped on the back of the said motorcycle.

The defendant, Anthony Clarke, 19, a bartender of Lot 564 ‘B’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after being slapped with four charges, relating to the incident that happened in the video.

Clarke pleaded guilty to all four charges, but based on what came out during his explanation Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, entered two not guilty pleas on his behalf.

On September 28, last, between Robb and Wellington Streets, Georgetown, Clarke allegedly assaulted police constable Joel Samuels who was acting in the execution of his duties.

The second charge stated that on the said date and at the same location, Clarke maliciously damaged a flashlight valued at $24,480, property of Guyana Police Force.

The remaining two charges stated that on September 28, 2019, between Robb and Wellington Streets, Georgetown, Clarke used abusive language towards police constable Samuels and in public hearing, he behaved disorderly.

With tears streaming down his face, Clarke explained to the court that he accidentally damaged the flashlight on the motorcycle when he jumped on the back while police constable Samuels was riding, Clarke then stated that he never ‘cuss’ police constable Samuels.

Principal Magistrate McGusty then entered not guilty plea for Clarke for the malicious damage to property and abusive language charge.

Police prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the prevalence of the offence.

However, Clarke told the court that he is willing to compensate the Guyana Police Force for the flashlight and he also took a few minutes of the court time and apologised to police constable Samuels for assaulting him.

According to information, the defendant was caught riding a motorcycle without a safety helmet and he was told to go to Brickdam Police Station, when he refused, a scuffle started between Samuels and Clarke.

The court heard that when Clarke jumped on the back of the motorcycle, his right foot came into contact with the light at the back of the motorcycle, damaging it.

The matters were reported and the defendant was charged and later brought before the court.

Principal Magistrate McGusty ordered Clarke to pay a $20,000, fine for the two offences to which he pleaded guilty. He was placed on $20,000 bail on the remaining charges. The matter was adjourned to October 16, 2019.