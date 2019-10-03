Skeldon Heritage Resort successfully hosts Judiciary retreat

The recently concluded three-day judiciary retreat held at the Skeldon Heritage Resort has been described as a success. This is according to NICIL’s Privatisation Specialist, Rachael Henry.

Henry said that the resort catered for some 70 members of the judiciary. She is very pleased that despite a few challenges, the response to the facilities and opportunities being offered at the resort are certainly of a high standard.

She said that from the resort’s end, the retreat was successful and they are confident that similar retreats by other organisations and institutions will be held at the resort.

“When we were approached to host this retreat, we recognised immediately that there were a number of repairs, renovations and additions that had to be done to get the resort ready for such a very important activity. I must confess however that while it took a few months to enhance and improve the facilities, we were able to successfully pull it off,” Henry stated.

“We spent millions to get this place ready and I am happy to say that we remain confident that in time the Skeldon Heritage Resort will reap the long-term benefits of the works done,” Henry noted.

She is confident that the refurbishment will further enhance the resort’s marketability.

Among works undertaken was making a number of the rooms self-contained with ACs and other amenities being added. The idea is to make the facilities top class and one of the best in the country.

Persons attending the resort feel that it is an ideal environment as it affords them an opportunity to enjoy the country breeze and calm atmosphere. Patrons staying at the resort also are able to partake in both indoor and outdoor games, while being able to be part of a tour of the former sugar factory.

“Our efforts are geared towards further improving and increasing the standards so that persons whether local or overseas can have an experience of what this heritage resort has to offer.”

Persons are being encouraged to visit the facility so as to get a better understand of some of the excellent and appealing scenery that Guyana has to offer.

According to Ms. Henry, a number of additional works are being planned for the resort which will further enhance its capacity and competitiveness.