Region One Heritage football playoff PK United and Sebai Invincible Talons triumph

Latest update September 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
Region one Regional Heritage football games playoff finally kicked off Sunday afternoon under overcast conditions and in front of a massive and colourful crowd including the Minister within Indigenous People’s affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe at Settlement ground, Mabaruma.
Matarkai Champions PK United FC edged Hosororo FC 3-2 in the male segment, while Sebai Invincible Talons FC humbled Wauna FC 5-0 in the female segment.
The Matarkai Champions have booked their spot to play Moruca Champions at Moruca Recreational Ground, later this week.
Keanu Williams, Cordell Mitchell netted early on for the winners before Romario Welcome scored a double to draw his team level. However, PK United were awarded a penalty in the latter stages of the game and Cornel St. Romain made no mistake from the spot to hand his team victory.
Ravina Benjamin netted a hat-trick, while Fiona Benjamin scored a double to hand Sebai Invincible Talons a comprehensive victory over Wauna.
Matarkai Sports Committee PRO Sherlon Rodrigues commended the teams on their performance and lauded them for the high level of discipline exhibited. The national heritage games will be contested from September 20-22 at the Everest CC.
Sep 18, 2019Region one Regional Heritage football games playoff finally kicked off Sunday afternoon under overcast conditions and in front of a massive and colourful crowd including the Minister within...
Sep 18, 2019
Sep 18, 2019
Sep 18, 2019
Sep 18, 2019
Sep 18, 2019
Here is a hypothetical example readers need to reflect on. The government appoints a director-general with total power... more
Guyana may soon find itself in the eye of a geopolitical storm. Guyana carelessly allowed itself to be lured into a dubious... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There have been many ignominious moments at the Permanent Council of the Organization of American... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]