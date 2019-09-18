Region One Heritage football playoff PK United and Sebai Invincible Talons triumph

Region one Regional Heritage football games playoff finally kicked off Sunday afternoon under overcast conditions and in front of a massive and colourful crowd including the Minister within Indigenous People’s affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe at Settlement ground, Mabaruma.

Matarkai Champions PK United FC edged Hosororo FC 3-2 in the male segment, while Sebai Invincible Talons FC humbled Wauna FC 5-0 in the female segment.

The Matarkai Champions have booked their spot to play Moruca Champions at Moruca Recreational Ground, later this week.

Keanu Williams, Cordell Mitchell netted early on for the winners before Romario Welcome scored a double to draw his team level. However, PK United were awarded a penalty in the latter stages of the game and Cornel St. Romain made no mistake from the spot to hand his team victory.

Ravina Benjamin netted a hat-trick, while Fiona Benjamin scored a double to hand Sebai Invincible Talons a comprehensive victory over Wauna.

Matarkai Sports Committee PRO Sherlon Rodrigues commended the teams on their performance and lauded them for the high level of discipline exhibited. The national heritage games will be contested from September 20-22 at the Everest CC.