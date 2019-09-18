Latest update September 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region One Heritage football playoff PK United and Sebai Invincible Talons triumph

Sep 18, 2019 Sports 0

Region one Regional Heritage football games playoff finally kicked off Sunday afternoon under overcast conditions and in front of a massive and colourful crowd including the Minister within Indigenous People’s affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe at Settlement ground, Mabaruma.

Minister Valerie Garrido Lowe ( C ) with members of the PK United team.

PK United Cordell Mitchell (left) and Keanu Williams.

Matarkai Champions PK United FC edged Hosororo FC 3-2 in the male segment, while Sebai Invincible Talons FC humbled Wauna FC 5-0 in the female segment.
The Matarkai Champions have booked their spot to play Moruca Champions at Moruca Recreational Ground, later this week.
Keanu Williams, Cordell Mitchell netted early on for the winners before Romario Welcome scored a double to draw his team level. However, PK United were awarded a penalty in the latter stages of the game and Cornel St. Romain made no mistake from the spot to hand his team victory.
Ravina Benjamin netted a hat-trick, while Fiona Benjamin scored a double to hand Sebai Invincible Talons a comprehensive victory over Wauna.

Feona Benjamin (left) and Ravina Benjamin.

Sebai Invincible Talons following their 5-0 win over Wauna.

Matarkai Sports Committee PRO Sherlon Rodrigues commended the teams on their performance and lauded them for the high level of discipline exhibited. The national heritage games will be contested from September 20-22 at the Everest CC.

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Region One Heritage football playoff PK United and Sebai Invincible Talons triumph

Region One Heritage football playoff PK United and Sebai Invincible...

Sep 18, 2019

Region one Regional Heritage football games playoff finally kicked off Sunday afternoon under overcast conditions and in front of a massive and colourful crowd including the Minister within...
Read More
Hero CPL T20 Warriors face-off with Tallawahs tonight in Jamaica

Hero CPL T20 Warriors face-off with Tallawahs...

Sep 18, 2019

Port Mourant Sports Club defeat DCC in exciting U-15 encounter at Port Mourant

Port Mourant Sports Club defeat DCC in exciting...

Sep 18, 2019

Tucker Sevens overcome Murl Sevens

Tucker Sevens overcome Murl Sevens

Sep 18, 2019

Namilco Thunderbolt Flour is new official sponsor of RHTYSC, MS First Division Team

Namilco Thunderbolt Flour is new official sponsor...

Sep 18, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Round Up

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019