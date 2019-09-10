Politicians talking fuh talk sake

Politicians does talk to sound good. Fuh years people hear politicians seh things that dem couldn’t even offer de people. Years ago Burnham promise to raise de minimum wage fuh three straight years.

De first year he raise de wage but dem boys notice that goods start to get expensive as soon as de minimum wage raise. De second year was de same thing.

When time come to raise de minimum wage again he tell de people that dem got to decide whether dem want de minimum wage or dem want hydro. Dem never get de minimum wage and to this day nearly forty years after Burnham dead, dem ain’t get de hydro.

Years later Jagdeo promise to mek Guyana produce sugar cheaper than some odda countries. He announce how he building a sugar factory that gun be de mudda of all sugar factories. That factory start up and use more cane than odda sugar factories to produce less sugar.

Now Guyana can’t even sell it fuh scrap iron and de sugar still expensive.

De new presidential candidate promise to start up dem same old sugar estates and how he gun employ all dem sugar workers who stop wukking wid dem closed factories. Dem boys waiting to see how he gun start up de scrap iron factory. Dem also see wha wuk dem sugar workers gun do.

Now Patto announce how he gun buy electricity from Giftland. He mek a big announcement but when Giftland announce that he ready to sell Patto suddenly announce how he can’t buy.

He seh that Jagdeo mek some contract that prevent de power company from buying power from anybody.

Dem boys want to know if he didn’t know that before he open he mouth. That is wha people does call foot in mouth. Now he talking bout changing de contract but how he gun do that?

He can’t go to parliament and dem boys don’t know if he can change it just like that.

Talk half and watch how de Giftland boss waiting wid tears in his eyes.