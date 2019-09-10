Parika NDC seeks outside help to relocate street side vendors

Officials at the Parika Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) are seeking outside assistance to remove and locate vendors operating on the road shoulders of the public road.

Yesterday, NDC Chairman, Jaio Sookhoo, said that for years now the Council has been up in arms with vendors who have always put up fierce resistance to being relocated. He said that stalls built at another location still close to the Parika Stelling remains empty as vendors continue to ply their trade by the roadside.

He said that the situation has worsened since vendors are now extending their trade to areas more than just the road shoulders.

Sookhoo said that the police at Parika have been very uncooperative in giving assistance to having the vendors removed, but when that police station was contacted yesterday, a senior rank there said they have always heeded the calls of the council for assistance but have always seen the return of the vendors to the roadways after a few days’ hiatus.

Sookhoo noted that vendors are now blocking the entrance to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) building at Parika, and other entities as well. He said some vendors are even vending on ‘No Parking’ signs that are quite visible on the roads, and are even brave to vend directly in front of the police station. He said some vendors have been erecting permanent structures on the road shoulders without permission from the Council.

Sookhoo explained that they had a meeting with Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, at Vreed-en-Hoop last year regarding the issue, but noted that the Council lacks the required human resources to conduct demolition exercises if necessary.

Vendors on the other hand are arguing that if they relocate in the stalls provided, they would then be distant from the busy Parika Stelling and will not be able to garner sales in the area suggested for relocation. Meanwhile, the Council is also faced with the problem of being bombarded by a few vendors who have complied and moved to the location provided. Sookhoo said those vendors are now accusing the Council of exercising favouritism by allowing some vendors to continue to operate by the roadside.

The Council plans to move to the Ministry of Infrastructure with the hope of having them remove vendors who have erected stalls illegally, along the Parika Public Road.