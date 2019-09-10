Jail for woman who tried to bribe for brother’s police clearance

Latest update September 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
A woman who was charged for bribing a police officer, in November last year, was yesterday jailed after she was found guilty of the offence.
Bibi Azimulla, 39, of New Area, East Berbice, Corentyne, was jailed 28 days by Magistrate Dylon Bess, when she appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
According to reports, Azimulla bribed a police Clearance Officer for her brother to be issued a clean police clearance.
She did this even knowing that he has a conviction.
The charge stated that on November 19, last, at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, Azimulla tried to corrupt Leslyn Halley-Smith, an agent of the state by paying her $20,000.
Azimulla was then told of the offence, arrested and taken into custody.
