Guyana says goodbye to Johnny Braff

Scores turned up yesterday to say goodbye to the late John ‘Johnny Braff’ Randolph Massiah Crichlow-Braithwaite.

Since his passing was announced late last month, the country has paid tribute to the singer with top artistes gathering to belt out his hits.

A musical sensation and pioneer to the music industry in Guyana, ‘Braff’ died on August 28th reportedly after going to the hospital while living at the Palms Geriatric Home.

Braff, 82, was a resident of the institution for several months after being transferred from the Night Shelter, a decision that he often times didn’t seem too pleased about.

In the 60’s and early 70s, Braff was belting out love songs that made him both a household name and symbol in his homeland and abroad.

Braff shot to fame in the late 1960’s and 1970’s when he opened local shows for American artistes, on many occasions outshining the main act.

He recorded several hit songs locally and had them redone in the United States and Curacao, where they became more popular.

“It burns inside”, which begins with the catch phrase “Stop the Music, it burns inside”, was Braff’s most popular song as he sang about holding on to love and never letting it go.

From an early age, young Johnny showed an interest in music- entertaining and annoying his family by blowing on a comb wrapped in paper.

His big break came during a performance to a packed audience at the Astor Cinema. It was then that he first performed his compositions ‘It Burns Inside,’ and ‘A Shower of Tears,’ two of his first major hits.

In that audience was local businessman and producer, Vivian Lee.

Lee was so impressed that he met with him afterwards and suggested that Critchlow record his two songs.

He would subsequently record ‘It Burns Inside’ at Radio Demerara, before re-recording it in the US.

A few of his other hits, including ‘A Shower of Tears’, ‘Same Time Same Place and ‘Anything You can Do’ were recorded in the US and in Curacao.

Braff has received several awards for his contribution to music, including the Guyana Folk Festival 2002 Wordsworth McAndrew Award.

In July, Braff celebrated his 82nd birthday and was feted by the Ministry of Social Protection at a special concert held in his honour. Back in May of this year, he was awarded a national award, the Medal of Service, by President David Granger.