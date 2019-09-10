Govt. Officials tour Liza Destiny

A high-level Government team yesterday toured the Liza Destiny, the Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel which will kick off the country’s oil production journey.

It is expected that the first barrel will be brought up early next year.

Yesterday, Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams; First Lady, Sandra Granger; Director, Department of Energy, Dr. Mark Bynoe; Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan and Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman viewed the hoisting of the Golden Arrowhead on the Liza Destiny.

Sergeant Randell Williams of the Guyana Defence Force hoisted the flag.

The FPSO, valued in excess of US$700M, arrived in Guyana last week after leaving Singapore, where it was built from a ship.

It is now anchored about 100 miles offshore Guyana, in the Stabroek Block where ExxonMobil will be operating the first phase.

Another FPSO has been ordered and expected to arrive in another three years for the second phase of development.

Liza Destiny is expected to produce up to 120,000 barrels of oil daily.