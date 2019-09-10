Latest update September 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. Officials tour Liza Destiny

Sep 10, 2019 News 0

A high-level Government team yesterday toured the Liza Destiny, the Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel which will kick off the country’s oil production journey.

On board the Liza Destiny

On board the Liza Destiny

The officials on board the FPSO yesterday

The Liza Destiny platform

It is expected that the first barrel will be brought up early next year.
Yesterday, Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams; First Lady, Sandra Granger; Director, Department of Energy, Dr. Mark Bynoe; Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan and Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman viewed the hoisting of the Golden Arrowhead on the Liza Destiny.
Sergeant Randell Williams of the Guyana Defence Force hoisted the flag.
The FPSO, valued in excess of US$700M, arrived in Guyana last week after leaving Singapore, where it was built from a ship.
It is now anchored about 100 miles offshore Guyana, in the Stabroek Block where ExxonMobil will be operating the first phase.
Another FPSO has been ordered and expected to arrive in another three years for the second phase of development.
Liza Destiny is expected to produce up to 120,000 barrels of oil daily.

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Nations League – Group G/League B Reggae Boyz beat Golden Jaguars 4-0 to remain unbeaten

Concacaf Nations League – Group G/League B Reggae Boyz beat Golden...

Sep 10, 2019

Story and photos by Franklin Wilson Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz romped to their second win in as many matches last night at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, a 4-0 triumph over Guyana’s Golden...
Read More
Tickets for final 2 GAW home games on sale

Tickets for final 2 GAW home games on sale

Sep 10, 2019

‘Staying consistent is the key’ – Warriors skipper Malik

‘Staying consistent is the key’ –...

Sep 10, 2019

Limacol football tourney Second round of group matches begins tonight

Limacol football tourney Second round of group...

Sep 10, 2019

Imran Tahir and Qais Ahmad to join Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir and Qais Ahmad to join Guyana Amazon...

Sep 10, 2019

Contract signing completed for ‘Not in MY House’ boxing card

Contract signing completed for ‘Not in MY...

Sep 10, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019